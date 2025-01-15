Distracted by your thoughts? Try these techniques from a meditation teacher

“My first thought was: That’s so stupid,” says Sharon Salzberg , reflecting on the first exercise of an independent study program to learn meditation in India when she was 18. She was to place her attention on the sensation of her in and out breath. Once her attention shifted, she was to release the thought and return to her breath. “I came all the way to India. What do you mean, ‘feel my breath?’ I could have stayed in Buffalo to feel my breath.”

Then, she thought, “Well, how hard can this be? Will it be 800 or 900 breaths before my mind wanders? Of course, it was one breath or half a breath. I felt like the biggest failure. I put myself down and heard from my teachers: ‘It’s okay. The important thing is to be able to let go and start over.’ That’s the skill set.”

It’s one of the most impactful lessons Salzberg learned in meditation practice, and the teaching she offered me too: Meditation is a process of recovery.

Five decades after that first session, Salzberg continues to devote her life to spreading mindfulness and loving-kindness meditation. She’s a world-renowned teacher, cofounder of The Insight Meditation Society, and author of 13 books, such as Real Life and Real Happiness at Work.