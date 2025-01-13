24,000 pounds of chicken and cheese taquito product sold at Aldi recalled due to metal fragment contamination

BY Michael Grothaus1 minute read

If you’re a chicken-and-cheese taquito lover, you’ll want to check your freezer to make sure you don’t have one specific product in it right now.

That’s because tens of thousands of pounds of a frozen chicken-and-cheese taquito product are being recalled after the product was found to be contaminated with metal fragments. Here’s what you need to know about the recall. What is being recalled? The recall is being initiated for a Casa Mamita Chicken & Cheese Taquitos product made by California-based Bestway Sandwiches Inc. The recall involves the 20-ounce carton packages of the product with the Best Buy dates 07/03/25 and 09/25/25 printed on the bottom panel, according to a recall notice posted on the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) website.

The products were originally produced on July 3, 2024, and September 25, 2024, and bear the establishment number “EST. P-40327” on the carton package. In total, approximately 24,870 pounds of the product are being recalled. An image of the Casa Mamita Chicken & Cheese Taquitos packaging can be found here.

Why is the chicken-and-cheese taquito product being recalled? The recall is being made voluntarily by Bestway Sandwiches Inc. and was initiated after the company received reports of foreign material inside the chicken-and-cheese taquitos. Specifically, the foreign material is metal fragments, according to the recall notice. It is unknown where the metal fragments originate from. Where were the recalled products sold? The recalled products were shipped to select Aldi grocery stores across the country, according to the recall notice.