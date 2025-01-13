Kohl’s store closures 2025: Full list of doomed locations across 15 states

Retail giant Kohl’s has announced significant real estate changes for 2025, including the closure of 27 underperforming stores (out of its 1,150 locations) and its San Bernardino E-commerce Fulfillment Center (EFC) in California—one of 15 EFCs and distribution centers in Kohl’s supply chain.

The moves are part of the company’s long-term growth strategy, which includes enhancing operational efficiency. Ten of the 27 locations set to shutter are located in California.

“We always take these decisions very seriously,” said Tom Kingsbury, Kohl’s CEO, in a statement. “As we continue to build on our long-term growth strategy, it is important that we also take difficult but necessary actions to support the health and future of our business for our customers and our teams.”

All affected associates have been notified and will be offered competitive severance packages or the opportunity to apply for other roles within the company, the announcement states.