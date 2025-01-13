Kohl’s store closures 2025: Full list of doomed locations across 15 states

Retail giant Kohl’s has announced significant real estate changes for 2025, including the closure of 27 underperforming stores (out of its 1,150 locations) and its San Bernardino E-commerce Fulfillment Center (EFC) in California—one of 15 EFCs and distribution centers in Kohl’s supply chain.
The moves are part of the company’s long-term growth strategy, which includes enhancing operational efficiency. Ten of the 27 locations set to shutter are located in California.
“We always take these decisions very seriously,” said Tom Kingsbury, Kohl’s CEO, in a statement. “As we continue to build on our long-term growth strategy, it is important that we also take difficult but necessary actions to support the health and future of our business for our customers and our teams.”
All affected associates have been notified and will be offered competitive severance packages or the opportunity to apply for other roles within the company, the announcement states.
List of Kohl’s locations set for closure by April
The full list of locations set to close spans 15 states:
Alabama
- Spanish Fort – 21000 Town Center Ave.
Arkansas
- Little Rock West – 13909 Chenal Pkwy.
California
- Balboa (San Diego) – 5505 Balboa Ave.
- Encinitas – 134 N El Camino Real
- Fremont – 43782 Christy St.
- Mountain View – 350 Showers Dr.
- Napa – 1116 1st St.
- Pleasanton – 4525 Rosewood Dr.
- Point West (Sacramento) – 1896 Arden Way
- San Rafael – 5010 Northgate Dr.
- San Luis Obispo – 205 Madonna Rd.
- Westchester – 8739 S Sepulveda Blvd.
Colorado
- Arapahoe Crossing (Aurora) – 6584 S Parker Rd.
Georgia
- Duluth – 2050 W Liddell Rd.
Idaho
- Boise – 400 N Milwaukee St.
Illinois
- Plainfield – 11860 S Route 59
- Spring Hill (West Dundee) – 3000 Spring Hill Ring Rd.
Massachusetts
- Stoughton – 501 Technology Center Dr.
New Jersey
- East Windsor – 72 Princeton Hightstown Rd.
Ohio
- Blue Ash – 4150 Hunt Rd.
- Forest Park (Cincinnati) – 100 Cincinnati Mills Dr.
Oregon
- Portland Gateway – 10010 NE Halsey St.
Pennsylvania
- Pottstown – 351 W Schuylkill Rd.
Texas
- North Dallas – 18224 Preston Rd.
Utah
- Riverton – 13319 S 3600 W Ste 13LOT
Virginia
- Herndon – 2100 Centreville Rd.
- Williamsburg – 100 Gristmill Plz
Continuing performance woes
Last year, Kohl’s faced a challenging period marked by slumping sales, an 8.8% year-over-year decline in Q3 net sales, and comparable sales dropping 9.3%. Net income for the quarter fell to $22 million from $59 million the previous year.
Amid these struggles, Kohl’s shares plummeted by over 50% in 2024, reaching lows not seen since the pandemic. Kingsbury is set to step down, with Ashley Buchanan taking the helm as CEO on January 15.