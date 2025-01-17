Is it just a flash in the pan? A guide for evaluating tech investments in 2025

BY Jen Jones3 minute read

With every new “game-changing” tech trend, the commentary on digital transformation reignites—and generative AI (Gen AI) has taken center stage. For industries entrenched in SaaS solutions and ongoing innovation, Gen AI is the latest chapter in a story that’s been unfolding for over a decade. Its rise has sparked urgency among businesses to reevaluate their strategies, but it’s also fueled skepticism.

Is Gen AI truly transformational, or is it just another overhyped trend? This question, hovering over countless boardrooms and planning sessions, reflects a deeper fatigue around navigating innovation while avoiding wasted investments. I’ve felt that fatigue, too, at times. And yet, I believe Gen AI is changing everything—particularly how businesses and consumers digest and access information. But realizing its potential requires action, not reaction. It means adopting technology thoughtfully and leveraging its capabilities to solve real business challenges, rather than chasing trends for their own sake. Here’s how to cut through the noise, assess staying power, and invest in tech that delivers enduring value.

1. PUT INNOVATION TO WORK AGAINST A REAL PROBLEM Innovation for innovation’s sake is a trap many companies fall into, and it often leads to wasted resources and missed opportunities. As McKinsey senior partner Eric Lamarre wisely points out: Start with the business problem you’re solving. Or, as I like to say, just because you can adopt a new technology doesn’t mean you should. For technology to be worth the investment, it needs to address a real, tangible business need—not just add incremental or inconsistent revenue or fleeting profit. The pandemic served as a stark reminder of this principle. Videoconferencing tools like Zoom became lifelines—not just for work, but for staying socially connected in a time of isolation. Online shopping skyrocketed, with grocery orders surging by 50%, and even furniture retailers experiencing unprecedented shifts to e-commerce. These shifts showed how technology coils solve urgent, real-world challenges.

Contrast that with the rise of the metaverse around the same time. It was heralded as the next big thing, but it struggled to gain traction. Why? It failed to solve a pressing need for businesses or consumers. While Meta continues to invest in the concept, it still lacks practical applications that resonate with users or deliver meaningful value. On the other hand, technologies like AR and VR hold significant promise in retail. They can address real challenges, like providing customers with detailed product information to make better purchasing decisions and reducing returns—a problem that costs retailers $890 billion annually. But for AR and VR to fulfill their potential, the hardware must evolve to meet practical, everyday needs. Only then will AR and VR better the shopping experience and integrate more seamlessly into consumers’ lives. At the core of this lesson is a warning: Adopting technology without a clear purpose isn’t just wasteful—it risks undermining your credibility. Gen AI, for example, has seen a wave of adoption, but much of it lacks a clearly defined problem to solve.

As you consider integrating that or any new technology into your business, ask yourself: What specific problem does this solve? If you can’t answer that, it might not be the right time. 2. IDENTIFY THE KEY ATTRIBUTES OF ENDURING TECHNOLOGY Technologies that stand the test of time share three traits: adaptability, scalability, and alignment with long-term business goals.

Adaptability ensures that a solution can evolve with shifting market demands. For example, composable technologies—projected to be a priority for 60% of businesses by 2025, according to Gartner—allow organizations to integrate new tools effortlessly and pivot as needed. A truly scalable solution grows alongside your business, maintaining performance, security, and efficiency as demands increase. Modular architectures, designed with specific business needs in mind, enable seamless integrations while supporting optimal performance across expanding ecosystems. This ensures businesses remain agile without compromising on quality or reliability. Lastly, technology that aligns with long-term business goals significantly increases the odds of success. McKinsey reposts that companies achieving this alignment are 2.2 times more likely to succeed in their digital transformation efforts. Without this alignment, businesses risk becoming burdened by costly outdated systems.

3. APPLY LEARNINGS TO DECISION-MAKING The real power of evaluating tech investments lies in applying those insights. By focusing on solving tangible problems and prioritizing adaptability, scalability, and strategic alignment, businesses can make smarter, more impactful choices. Start by engaging diverse stakeholders—different perspectives often reveal overlooked pain points and opportunities. From there, weigh short-term ROI against long-term potential through a cost-benefit analysis. Pilot programs or phased rollouts can test how well a technology fits, refine your approach, and ensure it aligns with the bigger picture.