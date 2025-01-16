BY Penelope Talbot-Kelly4 minute read

When building a competitive benefits package, most employers focus on retirement savings or long-term compensation. Last year alone, 73% of U.S. workers had access to retirement benefits. Yet, many employers overlook the importance of short-term financial support for their employees. This support can play a crucial role in overall financial wellness and job satisfaction by addressing a key employee need for those three out of five employees living paycheck to paycheck.

To effectively support today’s workforce, companies need to meet employees where they are financially. By offering a blend of short-term compensation access and long-term savings options, employers can empower employees with flexible, secure access to their earnings when needed most. This approach allows employees to address immediate financial needs without sacrificing future savings goals—fostering a more resilient, financially empowered workforce. It’s not just a benefit; it’s a strategic move that can reduce financial stress, enhance productivity, and cultivate a culture of financial well-being in the workplace. WHY REAL-TIME ACCESS TO EARNINGS IS ESSENTIAL FOR EMPLOYEES TODAY In today’s challenging economy, more working Americans are turning to their 401(k)s as a stopgap measure to manage financial pressures. Over the past few years, hardship withdrawals have steadily increased, reflecting the rise in living costs and inflation. According to recent reports, in 2023, hardship withdrawals reached their highest levels since tracking began in 2004, with many workers tapping into their retirement funds to cover immediate expenses like medical bills, housing costs, and emergency needs.

In response, the IRS has provided some relief, allowing employees to make one hardship withdrawal per year of up to $1,000 without facing additional taxes. While this might offer some temporary financial relief, it fails to address the root issue: Workers are increasingly depending on their retirement funds to navigate day-to-day financial expenses and hardships. As more employees take loans or make multiple hardship withdrawals, companies face increased operational costs and complexity in managing these requests. HR teams must allocate more time to ensure compliance, track withdrawals, and manage the paperwork involved, which detracts from their ability to focus on other core responsibilities. This growing administrative burden highlights a need for more sustainable financial solutions in the workplace, beyond just allowing workers to access retirement savings in times of crisis. Today’s workforce requires more than just retirement savings or access to loans—what they need is flexible, real-time access to earnings to help bridge gaps as expenses arise throughout the month. Traditional loans and credit products simply aren’t cutting it. According to recent data from Bankrate, half of Americans who applied for a loan or credit product between March 2022 and March 2024 were denied. Even for those who qualify, the high interest rates and potential for accruing more debt can make these options a risky financial choice.

As interest rates remain high, the situation is becoming dire. Bankrate’s Credit Utilization Survey revealed that nearly 40% of credit card holders have maxed out their credit cards or come dangerously close to doing so since the Fed began raising rates in 2022. This illustrates a deeper issue: The rising reliance on credit to meet everyday financial needs is unsustainable and can be harmful to workers’ financial health. To truly support today’s workforce, employers need to consider benefits that provide workers with immediate access to wages as they earn them. This approach can offer employees the liquidity they need without relying on loans or high-interest credit products. By providing access to funds they’ve already earned, employers can help reduce financial stress, avoid debt traps, and ultimately foster a more financially resilient and loyal workforce. HOW REAL-TIME ACCESS TO EARNINGS CAN PROTECT THE VALUE OF THE 401K BENEFIT

To meet the financial needs of today’s workforce without jeopardizing their long-term goals, companies should provide short-term compensation benefits that complement traditional savings tools. One such solution is earned wage access (EWA), a benefit that allows employees to access a portion of their earnings before payday, without the need for loans or credit products. EWA gives employees the flexibility to cover immediate expenses without relying on high-interest debt or making withdrawals from their retirement funds. Real-time access to earned wages is a powerful tool in reducing financial stress. For those who do have access to credit, the high interest rates can exacerbate existing financial pressures. By offering employees the ability to access earned wages, employers can help alleviate financial pressure without creating further debt. This approach not only supports immediate liquidity, but also protects employees from the harmful effects of high-interest debt products. CREATING A HAPPIER WORKFORCE WITH COMPREHENSIVE FINANCIAL WELLNESS BENEFITS