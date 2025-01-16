BY Jason Hennessey4 minute read

We’re all familiar with the old adage, “It’s not what you know, but who you know.” Having a strong business network is a major factor in an entrepreneur’s long-term success, so it’s well worth your time to put effort into creating and maintaining those relationships. Networking events can be an excellent resource to build new relationships, learn from other professionals, discover new business opportunities, and expand the reach of your personal brand. However, without the right type of preparation and mindset, a networking event can easily become a waste of time.

Here are eight tips to get the most out of the next networking event you attend. 1. KNOW WHAT YOU WANT OUT OF THE EVENT There’s no point in attending a networking event if you don’t know what you want to get out of it—and simply “making connections” isn’t a strong enough goal.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Your objectives should be specific and realistic, but should also differ depending on the type of event. If the event is for professionals within your industry, it doesn’t make sense to look for potential clients, but it may be a great place to share your resume and look for job opportunities, recruit employees, look for a mentor with experience in your field, research competitors, or learn new information about trends in the industry. Local networking events can be good places to build referral networks and promote your brand. Events focused on entrepreneurship can be great places to form collaborative relationships and share ideas. 2. CHOOSE THE RIGHT EVENT

Choosing the right event doesn’t mean you only attend events for people within your industry—in fact, limiting yourself in this way will keep you from expanding your network. While there isn’t a single right networking event, there are likely to be plenty that don’t make sense for you and your goals. Do some research ahead of time about who will be in attendance and how the event is facilitated to help people make useful connections. If the event happens regularly, it might be worthwhile to talk to someone who has attended in the past to get an idea of what you can expect. 3. KEEP AN OPEN MIND

Be open to opportunities and relationships outside your usual realm of business. Be willing to engage with people who may not seem to be useful to you at the moment—you never know when a positive connection may come around to benefit you in the long run. This includes people outside your industry, or individuals who haven’t yet fully established their career paths. 4. FOCUS ON OTHERS When you have a goal in mind, it can be easy to forget that networking events are ultimately about relationships. One of the best ways to build relationships is to be helpful to others.

advertisement

Offer to help other people make connections, and be generous with your time, courtesy, and knowledge. Not only will this help make useful connections for the future, but it just plain feels good to help others. 5. MAKE IT EASY FOR PEOPLE TO REMEMBER YOU Remembering everyone you’ve met at an event can be quite difficult—even impossible—so do what you can to make yourself and your business memorable. Not only is this about creating a good impression, but it’s also about following it up with strong branding.

Don’t forget to hand out your business card, and if you’ve published a book or a podcast, make it easy for people to find. You can even bring a few copies of your book to give away. 6. LISTEN AND ASK GREAT QUESTIONS The biggest rule to remember when it comes to developing new relationships is that people are most comfortable talking about themselves. Be intentional about being a great listener—that is, by asking questions more than you speak about yourself. Asking probing questions will help you learn about the people you’re meeting and how you both might benefit from connecting. It will also make a positive impression on others.

7. REMEMBER NAMES AND ASK FOR CONTACTS Remembering names comes more naturally to some of us. But it can make a big difference in building your network, so it’s a valuable skill that’s worth practicing. Telling someone you’re not great with names doesn’t cut it—nor does it give a good first impression. Repeating someone’s name will help you remember it; you can do this as soon as they’ve introduced themselves and right after you’ve received their card. Take responsibility for remembering the people you meet, and connect with them on LinkedIn, which will help you connect the name with the face.