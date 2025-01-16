Over the past several years, the topic of leadership has invited a ton of discussion across sectors and industries, regardless of one’s role or level of responsibility. The volume of books, conferences, workshops, and other forums dedicated to leadership illustrates its growing and evolving practice. As the CEO of a growing global environmental nonprofit, I think about leadership from all angles daily.
My job is to ensure we’re acting on our purpose—to inspire commitment and action so that our planet and future generations thrive—and to navigate the complexities of running a mission-driven organization, no matter what is happening in the world. It has taken time to establish my own, ever-evolving leadership practice, which I first engaged directly during an experience in the outdoors well before I entered the non-profit sector.
When I was 18 years old, I had the opportunity to spend a month with the National Outdoor Leadership School (NOLS), leading a group of hikers through the mountains of Wyoming. It was a challenging trip, made only more difficult when one of our leaders broke his leg, necessitating an involved evacuation (and no cell phones yet!). As part of the evacuation effort, I was pushed outside of my comfort zone when the remaining leaders took on both the sprint to the trailhead to call for help and the transport of the injured leader to a helicopter-accessible mountain pass.
I was tasked with leading the rest of the group to that pass with all the remaining gear. This raw experience—even while filled with anxiety, self-doubt, and all—became a foundational pillar of my leadership journey. It made me realize that I can blend my love of wild places with the dynamic puzzle of leading a group to accomplish challenging goals together and channel that blend into any role.
LESSONS FROM THE OUTDOORS
I believe that time spent experiencing and traveling in natural environments challenges us to learn and grow as individuals and leaders in diverse and powerful ways. Specifically, the outdoors is one of the best teachers of personal leadership development:
- The Outdoors Is A Place To Recharge And Reflect: Leadership can be demanding of our energy. It often requires time to pause and consider how we approach our leadership practice. How am I doing with this part of my role? Would I have handled that scenario differently? What needs more of my attention? There is something very grounding about taking this practice outside where there are minimal distractions, whether on a long hike or simply sitting in your backyard.
- The Outdoors Reminds Us Of Our Resilience: As we experience hardship, which is part and parcel of leadership, we can let the outdoors teach us how to navigate challenging times and come out on the other side. The outdoors is a massive dynamic system; experiencing a storm or just the passage of time reminds us that we are always living in a changing environment. Learning to stay centered and adaptive is critical for developing a leadership practice.
Being in the outdoors also helps us better understand the connection between leadership and how we as leaders interact with everything and everyone around us:
- The Outdoors Reminds Us To Tap Into The Strengths Of All Stakeholders: Just as different components of nature serve different purposes, so do the individuals we interact with daily. When we are outdoors, we witness firsthand how everything works together in harmony. When we apply the same thinking to working with stakeholders—partners, clients, employees, etc.—we benefit from understanding cohesion and recognizing that everyone has something to contribute.
- The Outdoors Offers Space For Community And Problem-Solving: There is value in doing hard things, individually and with a group, with the clarity of objective risks as context. My experience with NOLS is a perfect example of this type of experience, which can create an intensive microcosm of leading through challenges and change. This can be massively instructive for the complex, longer-tail challenges of organizational leadership.
USING THE OUTDOORS TO ENHANCE LEADERSHIP PRACTICE
No matter your starting point, leaders can learn from the outdoors in the following ways:
- Spend Time In Nature: For refreshment, choose environments where you feel comfortable or that are familiar. It doesn’t need to be big and wild—just connecting with the tree outside your home or workplace can build a connection to the dynamism of nature. If you want to build resilience and step outside your comfort zone, try a new experience. Sign up for a guided trip (abiding by all safety precautions, of course) or learn a new skill. These experiences will undoubtedly leave you with different ways of thinking about and approaching your leadership.
- Connect With Leaders Of Environmental Organizations: Whether you or your organization is looking into partnerships or just for networking purposes, there are benefits to engaging with these leaders. They will inspire you and give you a new perspective on running an organization, engaging employees, stakeholder management, and much more.
- Get Curious: Read stories of individuals and communities who are moving the needle to care for and protect the environment or have taken on adventures in wild places. Participate in local nonprofit events, especially outdoor ones, or other opportunities in your community to learn how they engage and reach people. There is a lot to learn from those who operate on the ground and understand the intricacies of our environment.
Leadership development doesn’t require big wilderness. It only requires connecting intensely with a natural environment that invites you to remember that we are part of a large, beautiful, complex system. The opportunity to walk the path of dynamic, complex, powerful leadership is possible for anyone.
As we enter a new year, reflect on what nature has taught you and how you can apply that to your leadership style. Maybe you’ll embrace a more nurturing approach, like a gardener, or prioritize adaptability, like an alpine forest. My hope for you is that you can do this work while immersed in nature—where being aware and present is vital for survival.