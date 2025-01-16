Over the past several years, the topic of leadership has invited a ton of discussion across sectors and industries, regardless of one’s role or level of responsibility. The volume of books, conferences, workshops, and other forums dedicated to leadership illustrates its growing and evolving practice. As the CEO of a growing global environmental nonprofit, I think about leadership from all angles daily.

My job is to ensure we’re acting on our purpose—to inspire commitment and action so that our planet and future generations thrive—and to navigate the complexities of running a mission-driven organization, no matter what is happening in the world. It has taken time to establish my own, ever-evolving leadership practice, which I first engaged directly during an experience in the outdoors well before I entered the non-profit sector.

When I was 18 years old, I had the opportunity to spend a month with the National Outdoor Leadership School (NOLS), leading a group of hikers through the mountains of Wyoming. It was a challenging trip, made only more difficult when one of our leaders broke his leg, necessitating an involved evacuation (and no cell phones yet!). As part of the evacuation effort, I was pushed outside of my comfort zone when the remaining leaders took on both the sprint to the trailhead to call for help and the transport of the injured leader to a helicopter-accessible mountain pass.

I was tasked with leading the rest of the group to that pass with all the remaining gear. This raw experience—even while filled with anxiety, self-doubt, and all—became a foundational pillar of my leadership journey. It made me realize that I can blend my love of wild places with the dynamic puzzle of leading a group to accomplish challenging goals together and channel that blend into any role.