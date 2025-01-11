CES was a giant exercise in AI gaslighting

BY Jared Newman5 minute read

For a reporter covering CES, the booth for Samsung Display can seem like a pure distillation of what the tech trade show is all about.

CES has always been a celebration of screens, and every year Samsung’s Display division, which manufactures screens for the entire industry, uses the show to flex its muscles. Visitors are practically guaranteed to see some astounding new display tech, with screens that bend, roll, or fold—possibly all at the same time—long before they wind up in real products. So it was a bit jarring when Samsung Display declared that its focus for this year’s booth would be on AI instead, with “Every DAI, OLED-AI” as its official slogan. Chirag Shah, Samsung Display’s senior director of marketing business development, told reporters that the combination of OLED displays and AI was akin to Penn and Teller or peanut butter and jelly. “In real estate, the three most important words are, location, location, location,” Shah said. “I think it’s fair to say that today, in consumer electronics, the three most important words are AI, AI, and AI.”

It’s an eye roller, but here’s the strangest part: The actual booth tour had nothing to do with AI. While Samsung showed off advancements in display brightness, durability, and flexibility, plus a wild new stretchable display that poked outward from the wall, AI wasn’t involved with any of it. Samsung was merely making the tenuous argument that machine-generated content looks better on OLED screens, just as human-generated content would. This turned out to be a distillation of CES 2025 after all. Throughout the week, companies contorted themselves into promoting AI angles that were exaggerated, tangential to their core products, or—in Samsung Display’s case—nonexistent. The effect was like gaslighting, with an endless repetition of “AI” aimed at making it seem inevitable even when the actual offerings felt empty. Reinventing the wheel TV makers, always searching for the next new gimmick, have naturally glommed onto AI as well, using it as a catchall for anything that involves content recognition or predictive algorithms. The result is that “AI” now describes things that have existed in various forms for years now.

Samsung, for instance, showed off how its TVs can understand what you’re watching and suggest similar content, as if Automatic Content Recognition isn’t already fueling the multibillion-dollar TV ad tech business. It also demonstrated an AI feature that tells you the names of actors on screen, a mere 13 years after Amazon came out with X-Ray for its streaming video catalog. [Photo: courtesy of the author] Meanwhile, LG is rebranding the remote on its 2025 TVs as an “AI Remote,” with an “AI Concierge” button that leads to personalized recommendations based on your watch and search history—not a new concept for anyone who’s visited the home screen on a Google TV, Fire TV, or Apple TV streaming device. Holding the button down activates an “AI Voice ID” that tailors the recommendations to whomever’s speaking, which again is something Apple TV devices started doing in 2022 (albeit without any “AI” branding). Some of these features could potentially be useful, but they aren’t entirely new inventions and they have little to do with the large language models that are responsible for all the AI hype today.

AI PCs spin their wheels At last year’s CES, Intel made a big to-do about “AI PCs,” and began equipping its best laptop and desktop chips with neural processing units to handle offline AI tasks. It had a large showcase that demoed current and potential AI applications, and the company said it was working with more than 100 companies to develop new software. One year later, Intel is still shouting in press releases about “the next era of AI computing“—reflecting similar messaging from AMD and Qualcomm—but when I visited its 2025 CES showcase looking for examples of on-device AI, I was told that it remains early days for the entire concept, and the demos on display were focused on basic text and image generation. [Photo: courtesy of the author] That’s not stopping laptop makers from tossing the word “AI” into their product names, with models like the Acer Aspire 14 AI and MSI Stealth 18 HX AI (or, stranger still, the MSI Claw 8 AI+ handheld gaming device). What kinds of breakthrough features justify such naming? You can ask MSI’s chatbot to optimize your games’ graphics settings—something that graphics card software does already—or use Acer’s chat interface to navigate the instruction manual. For the most part, these are just regular laptops with fancier names.

advertisement

Put a llama on it Even when companies had a tangle of examples of generative AI in their products, they often had a tacked-on quality, as if AI hardware requires nothing more than stuffing a generic large language model inside a menu somewhere. That was especially evident in smart glasses, which were inescapable on the show floor and in various press events. I wore several sets of these shades that promised to put an AI assistant in front of your eyes, but when I asked things like, “Where are the best tacos in Las Vegas,” they only responded with bland disclaimers about how everyone’s tastes are subjective. (The answer, by the way, is Tacos El Gordo.) [Photo: courtesy of the author] Delivering actual intelligence is harder and is something even Google is struggling with as it fuses its action-oriented Google Assistant with the more conversational Gemini AI. A lot of the companies promising AI gadgets were doing just the bare minimum.

It’s a distraction All this AI puffery may stem from a fundamental conflict within CES: It’s a hardware show in a software world. Hardware makers want to demonstrate that they’re part of the AI revolution, but they don’t make the AI themselves and are bound by the limits of what large language models can do (which is still far from what we’ve been promised they can do). Outside of a few stray announcements, such as Nvidia’s $3,000 desktop AI computer for programmers, much of what happened at CES will have little direct bearing on where AI goes from here. All of which means that if you really want to understand what’s happening at CES, you have to look past the AI stuff. Samsung is doing amazing things in its Display division, and the Electronics group’s Frame Pro TVs are a big step forward in a growing product category. The three-way PC chip battle between Intel, AMD, and Qualcomm is delivering much slicker laptops with better battery life. I tried on several sets of glasses that did nothing but place a giant entertainment screen in front of my face, and found myself finally wanting one after years of sampling lesser versions.