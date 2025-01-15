BY Clark T. Bell3 minute read

One of the most significant steps you can take in life is discovering your true purpose. It’s a journey that goes beyond simply making a living or raising a family—tasks that are undoubtedly important and are shared by most of us. Your life’s purpose, however, should be something deeper. It should be something that drives you to create meaningful change in the world and positively impact others’ lives in a way that extends beyond personal success.

Many of us already fulfill basic human needs, such as working to make a living or caring for our families. But if you’re reading this, you likely have a sense that there’s more you’re meant to do. Your purpose needs to be about making a difference in a way that excites you. If your current work leaves you feeling uninspired, it may be time to rethink your path and search for something that awakens a deeper motivation within you. That doesn’t necessarily have to be a new career, but could be volunteer or service work, or even a hobby. One way to begin uncovering your life’s purpose is by examining your internal “invisible ingredients”—those unique skills, passions, and qualities that define who you are. These internal traits, combined with the external needs of the world around you, can help point you toward something meaningful. As you reflect on what matters to you, consider how your invisible ingredients can contribute to solving problems or meeting the needs of others. FINDING WHAT FUELS YOUR PASSION

A great place to start is by considering what excites or angers you. These emotions can be indicators of areas where you can make an impact. Maybe you’re frustrated by inefficiencies in your work, or perhaps there’s a social issue that ignites your passion. By paying attention to these emotions, you may find your life’s purpose lies in fixing these issues. Whether it’s improving systems, running a more effective process, or helping people in their daily lives, your purpose will naturally reveal itself when you’re working on something that fuels your passion. Sometimes, your purpose is rooted in a specific problem you notice. For instance, maybe you see inconsistencies in how things are done at work, and you have ideas for improving them. If you can find a way to solve this problem not only for yourself but for many others, you may have found a key element of your life’s purpose. The more you lean into what truly matters to you, the closer you’ll get to uncovering your deeper calling. BEYOND THE DESIRE FOR WEALTH

One crucial point to remember: Your life’s purpose isn’t about making money. Financial success often follows when you pursue something meaningful, but wealth should never be the main goal. True fulfillment comes from solving problems or championing causes that help others. In doing so, you may find yourself rewarded economically, but the real reward is the lasting change you create. For example, let’s say someone is upset about the growing number of homeless people in their community. They might start by organizing fundraisers to provide meals for the homeless. Over time, their efforts could grow, and they may become a community leader, driving larger initiatives to improve the quality of life for others. In the process, they may earn recognition and even financial success, but the focus remains on improving lives, not on personal gain. EMBRACING GROWTH AND CHANGE