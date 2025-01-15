BY Alexander De Ridder4 minute read

Over 40% of C-suite executives admitted to overriding AI recommendations based on “gut feelings” in a 2024 McKinsey survey.

In 2025, those leaders are likely to be in for a rude awakening as AI systems quickly outhink, outstrategize, and outperform them. So much for feeling like the smartest guy in the room. Welcome to the new corporate power struggle. This seismic shift is already shaking the ground underfoot. Here are five things you should know to stay competitive in this new era of leadership. 1. FORGET YOUR GUT: YOUR INTUITION IS NOW YOUR BIGGEST LIABILITY

Remember when “trust your gut” was leadership gospel? That era is dead. Leadership isn’t about being right anymore—it’s about knowing when you’re wrong. What this means for you: Your decades of experience might be valuable, but it doesn’t trump concrete evidence. When your instincts clash with AI, it’s time to check your ego and figure out why.

Put some teeth in your AI review process. No more casually brushing off AI recommendations because they don’t match your preconceptions. Implement mandatory review protocols that force decision-makers to actually engage with AI insights before dismissing them. Think you know better than the AI system? Prove it. Document every override with actual numbers and metrics that show why you’re right, then schedule look-backs to verify your call. “I’ve been doing this for 20 years” isn’t going to cut it anymore. You need real, quantifiable justification that stands up to scrutiny. Your gut feelings aren’t sacred—back them up or back down. 2. YOUR ORG CHART IS OBSOLETE

Forget traditional hierarchies. AI systems now make thousands of decisions per second across your organization while your middle managers are still scheduling meetings to discuss them. Companies clinging to old organizational structures are already dinosaurs—they just don’t know it yet. Here’s what to do: Get comfortable putting AI systems in the driver’s seat for day-to-day operations, and lean into their ability to crank out decisions faster and more accurately than your middle managers ever could.

Instead of micromanaging routine decisions, let human employees focus on high-level strategic guidance and handling the weird edge cases that AI hasn’t figured out yet. Think: less paper pushing, more big-picture thinking. Traditional reporting structures are dead weight in this new world. Instead, think about cross-functional AI oversight teams that blur the lines between departments and focus on making sure the AI systems are performing optimally and in a way that aligns with business goals. 3. TRANSPARENCY ISN’T OPTIONAL, IT’S SURVIVAL

The “trust me, I’m the boss” era is over. Get comfortable with radical transparency, because that’s your new normal. Every decision, every recommendation, every override needs to be visible in real time on dashboards that anyone can check, whether it makes you look good or not. Your stakeholders want to see the receipts. That means detailed AI audit reports available to everyone from your board members to your front-line employees. And don’t think you can skip those quarterly bias and fairness assessments. Your AI system might be hitting its performance targets, but if it’s perpetuating biases or creating unfair outcomes, you’re going to have a lot of explaining to do.

4. YOUR TEAMS NEED A NEW SKILL SET YESTERDAY Machine learning is set to transform at least 60% of jobs in advanced economies, according to the International Monetary Fund. Most of your employees are probably already experimenting with uses for AI; they need your guidance. Here’s what to do:

Every single person in your organization needs to understand AI. That means mandatory training programs tailored to different roles and levels. From your C-suite to your newest hire, everyone needs to speak the language of AI or they’ll be left behind. Rewrite job descriptions to account for AI collaboration. Start redefining roles with a hybrid mindset: Where do humans excel, where does AI add value, and how do they work together? This isn’t about replacing humans, it’s about creating supercharged teams that leverage both human and machine intelligence. Performance reviews need to evolve, too. Track things like successful AI tool adoption, innovative AI applications, and the ability to effectively oversee and validate AI outputs. The career ladder looks different in an AI-powered workplace. Your employees need to see clear paths forward that embrace this reality.

Train your people for the jobs of tomorrow or watch them leave for companies that will. 5. SPEED KILLS, BUT SLOWNESS IS FATAL AI is helping companies respond to market changes at light speed. However, rushed AI implementation can lead to costly mistakes.

To mitigate risks, think about balance: Create dual-speed protocols—a fast track for low-risk, high-frequency decisions where speed is critical—and a slower, more deliberate track for high-stakes choices that require deeper validation. Build rapid testing environments where you can pressure-test AI recommendations before they hit production. This isn’t just about catching errors, it’s about understanding how your AI systems perform under different scenarios and building confidence in their decisions.

When things go sideways with an AI initiative (and they will), you need to move fast in the other direction. Establish clear, practiced rollback procedures that can be executed without hesitation. Don’t wait for a crisis to figure out how to pull the plug. Develop frameworks that scale with the velocity and impact of different AI applications: light-touch oversight for rapid, low-risk decisions; heavyweight governance for slower, higher-stakes choices. The key is matching your control structure to your operational tempo without creating unnecessary friction. CONCLUSION