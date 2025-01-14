BY Todd Thomas4 minute read

As we enter 2025, the bioenergy and biomass sectors are set to witness substantial developments. Here’s a breakdown of key trends and my predictions for the coming year:

PROLIFERATION OF CARBON STORAGE COMPANIES There will be a significant increase in the number of companies focused on carbon capture and storage (CCS). These companies are tapping into the growing demand for carbon credits, driven by major corporations seeking to offset their carbon footprints. As the carbon credit market expands, more businesses will emerge with the specific goal of generating and selling carbon credits through bioenergy and biomass for permanent carbon storage. RISING DEMAND FOR BIOMASS

The demand for biomass will rise, fueled by both the bioenergy sector and the carbon credit market. The need for sustainable and renewable energy sources, coupled with carbon capture, will drive bioenergy producers to secure a steady biomass supply. As a result, biomass is expected to become more competitive, and the price per ton is likely to increase. EXPLORING NON-TRADITIONAL BIOMASS SOURCES To meet the increasing demand, bioenergy companies will look beyond traditional sources like forestry and agriculture. Creative, non-traditional biomass sources will come into play, such as landscaping waste, municipal solid waste, and even industrial byproducts. This shift will broaden the scope of the biomass supply chain, creating new opportunities for sourcing and innovation.

BIOENERGY EXPANSION COUPLED WITH CARBON CAPTURE In regions like the U.S. Midwest and Southeast, bioenergy producers are doubling down on biomass, not only for energy generation but also integrating carbon capture and storage. These dual-purpose facilities will be a hallmark of the industry’s long-term sustainability strategies, positioning bioenergy as a key player in carbon reduction efforts, including carbon credit markets. GEOGRAPHICAL EXPANSION

Regions already involved in biomass utilization—such as the U.S. Midwest and Southeast, India, and parts of China—will continue to lead the way in biomass and bioenergy production. However, more regions, especially in the U.S., will begin recognizing the value of biomass for energy generation and carbon capture. In the coming years, I expect to see greater activity in other U.S. regions and international markets as the benefits of biomass become more widely understood. SUSTAINABILITY IN CONSTRUCTION AND EQUIPMENT As new bioenergy facilities are built, there will be a greater emphasis on making the construction process sustainable. Electrified equipment, renewable construction materials, and net-zero construction practices will become more common. This focus will extend beyond bioenergy plants to other sectors like solar farms, EV battery production facilities, and data centers.

While 2025 will bring about significant changes, the next five to ten years will witness even more transformative developments in the bioenergy and biomass sectors. Here’s what we can anticipate: PRICE COMPETITIVENESS AND TECHNOLOGY INNOVATIONS Over the next decade, the bioenergy industry will work to reduce the cost of biomass to help it compete with traditional fossil fuels like coal and petroleum. This will involve leveraging technology to improve biomass processing efficiency and enhance the quality of the biomass used for energy production. The goal will be to offer renewable energy solutions that are not only sustainable but also economically viable.

SUSTAINABLE ELECTRIFICATION OF CONSTRUCTION AND INDUSTRIAL EQUIPMENT The electrification of construction machinery and equipment will accelerate, driven by the need to reduce emissions and make the built environment more sustainable. As more industries shift toward electrification, demand for clean energy sources like biomass will increase. Large-scale equipment manufacturers are already developing fleets of electric-powered machinery, which will soon become the norm in commercial and industrial settings. INTEGRATED RENEWABLE ENERGY SYSTEMS

In the coming years, bioenergy, wind, and solar will no longer operate in silos but will increasingly be part of interconnected systems designed to produce reliable, affordable, and sustainable energy. Hybrid energy systems that combine biomass with solar and wind will help ensure a steady supply of energy, even when one source is temporarily unavailable. PERMANENT SHIFT AWAY FROM COAL While coal is still used to produce a significant portion of the world’s electricity, its role is diminishing. As biomass, wind, and solar become more cost-competitive, coal’s prevalence will decline. This won’t happen overnight, but within the next 10 to 20 years, a sufficient increase in biomass recapture and utilization could lead to a dramatic reduction in coal use. Energy producers are under increasing pressure to shift away from coal and petroleum, and as renewable energy sources become cheaper and more reliable, they will naturally transition to cleaner options.

CIRCULAR ENERGY ECONOMY The transition to a circular energy economy will accelerate over the next decade. As industries across sectors—construction, manufacturing, transportation—electrify their operations and demand more renewable energy, the interconnectedness of bioenergy, carbon capture, and sustainable construction will become more evident. Renewable energy will be used not only to power consumer goods but also to fuel the machinery used to build renewable energy facilities, creating a circular system where sustainability feeds on itself. GLOBAL EXPANSION OF BIOMASS UTILIZATION

The global adoption of biomass as a key energy source will continue to expand. Countries like India and China, which have already explored biomass utilization, will further scale their efforts, while other regions—including parts of Europe and Latin America—will adopt more ambitious bioenergy and biomass programs. Governments and private companies alike will invest in these systems to meet their carbon reduction goals and supply growing energy demands. FINAL THOUGHTS What is your company doing with your waste? What materials are in your waste that could be diverted for other uses? Don’t overlook dunnage/packaging. Companies are throwing tons of very valuable wood, cardboard, and plastics into landfills thinking of these materials only as used packaging, not as valuable material streams.