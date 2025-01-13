The 5 biggest social impact and sustainability trends coming in 2025

Corporate responsibility is long overdue for a watershed moment—a revolution that transforms the way we think about sustainability through the lens of value creation and shifts our understanding of social impact from a nice-to-have to a business imperative.

That sea change may arrive in 2025, a year that will fundamentally rewrite the corporate responsibility playbook. Across sectors, sustainability leaders are buckling up for a turbulent ride, as the second Trump administration promises to create sharp headwinds against the progress that has flourished in recent years.

From business leaders and industry experts, here are five trends that have the potential to create that watershed moment for sustainability and social impact in 2025.

Business wrestles with its role as a firewall

This moment calls for anything but business as usual. According to recent research from BSR, companies face a far more complex combination of challenges today than during the first Trump administration, including economic upheaval and global conflicts, the politicization of ESG and DEI, and a fractured media ecosystem that sows distrust.