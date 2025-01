Looking for a great new job, and want to work from anywhere? While tech giants are pushing for five-days-a-week office returns, these nine growing startups are doubling down on distributed teams.

From AI to soda pop, here’s where the future of work meets the next wave of innovation.

Headway: 35 open roles

Headway connects people with therapists who accept insurance, making mental health care more accessible and affordable.

Click here to view open positions.