Workers are being called back to the office full-time. Can Gen Z handle RTO?

Just one week into 2025, JPMorgan announced a five-day return-to-office mandate. Mere months before, AT&T , Dell , and Amazon did the same, despite employee pushback . The era of hybrid work appears to have come to a sudden halt for many.

Of course, the most senior executives sometimes exercise flexibility about where they work, like Starbucks’ new CEO Brian Niccol, who negotiated a way to work from Newport Beach in California, rather than relocating to Seattle headquarters. But for many younger employees, there is no such choice.

So, how does Gen Z feel about this shift back to the office—especially since many of them entered the workforce during the pandemic and haven’t yet experienced five days a week in an office?

Doomsdayers say that the young employees are fundamentally unprepared for the office. Positivists say that Gen Z has “RTO FOMO,” and is buzzing with excitement to get back in-person. Surveys have been equally mixed; a 2023 JobList survey found 57% of Gen Z wanted an in-person job, while a FlexJobs survey found 80% of Gen Z believed they were more productive virtually.