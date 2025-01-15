BY Mohan Kumar4 minute read

When I began my career in 2008, hiring great talent was primarily about evaluating technical competencies. FAANG Companies set the standard with their deep, technically rigorous interviews, and I was inspired by their practices. However, nearly two decades later, those same standards no longer suffice. With countless websites and courses designed to prepare candidates for technical interviews, and most questions readily available online, mastering these interviews has become more about pattern recognition than genuine problem-solving.

Through my experience in leadership roles across startups and enterprises, I’ve come to believe that non-technical skills are crucial for distinguishing theoretical candidates from practical ones. After all, software engineers don’t spend every day solving core algorithms or designing complex, data-intensive systems. In this article, I’ll share some of the essential techniques I use during non-technical or hiring manager interviews to assess these critical skills. While my approach is specific to my style, the same principles can be adapted to fit your own. These methods are effective across all levels of experience and can help uncover the traits that truly matter for success in the workplace. HIRE A STAR: IDENTIFYING PATTERNS OF ACHIEVEMENT AND A GROWTH MINDSET

I want to analyze their work and educational background to uncover a clear pattern of achievement. This could take various forms, such as consistent promotions, an expanding scope of responsibilities, or notable academic excellence. My goal is to assess whether they exhibit a growth mindset and a commitment to continuous learning. Unlike a standard work history review, which often focuses on isolated milestones or job titles focused on educating the interviewer, this approach seeks a continuous thread of achievement across their career, education, and other endeavors, highlighting their trajectory of growth over time. HIRE SELF-DRIVEN PROFESSIONALS WHO DELIVER IMPACT

It’s essential to have employees who operate autonomously, take initiative, and consistently deliver results they can take pride in—without requiring constant guidance. To assess this, I start by asking candidates about their most significant or proudest accomplishment, allowing them the freedom to choose anything meaningful to them, whether from their education, work experience, or personal life. This approach helps me determine if they have taken ownership of impactful work, can articulate their contributions clearly, and possess the intrinsic motivation to drive meaningful outcomes for the business. LITMUS TEST: ASSESSING PRACTICAL PROBLEM-SOLVING SKILLS

To ensure you hire someone who is practical—neither over-engineering nor under-engineering solutions—it’s essential to assess their real-world problem-solving skills. While technical interviews often cover design and engineering depth, this exercise focuses on gauging their approach to tackling real problems. Present a challenge your team has faced (or a similar real-world scenario) and ask how they would solve it. The goal isn’t to evaluate their technical design skills or expect a detailed solution but to understand their strategic “attack plan.” Their response should demonstrate their ability to grasp the problem domain, synthesize key details from your explanation, and outline a high-level approach. For example, a domain-neutral problem could be: “If you were founding Uber, what would your MVP look like?” This type of question allows you to evaluate:

1. Practicality: Are their solutions grounded in real-world constraints? 2. Listening Skills: Do they grasp the domain as you describe it? 3. Strategic Thinking: Can they break down a problem and identify critical steps without getting lost in unnecessary details?

This exercise provides insight into how effectively they balance practicality and problem-solving in a real-world context. FOSTERING GENUINE TWO-WAY CONVERSATIONS IN INTERVIEWS Interviews should be a two-way street, yet they rarely feel that way. To foster a more balanced and meaningful exchange, dedicate at least 20% of the time to their questions. Instead of simply flipping the script by asking, “Do you have any questions for me?”, start by providing a thoughtful overview of the company, the role, and its context. This warm-up encourages candidates to feel more comfortable and prepared to ask insightful questions.

Be genuine and transparent in your responses, avoiding overly polished or rehearsed answers. Your authenticity will build trust and set the tone for an open conversation. At the same time, pay attention to the quality of their questions. Meaningful questions often indicate a candidate’s curiosity, preparation, and ability to think critically about the role and organization. By fostering this dynamic, you create a richer interview experience and gain deeper insight into how the candidate thinks and engages. CONCLUSION: BUILDING A TEAM FOR LONG-TERM SUCCESS