This free tool transforms Chrome into an on-demand scratchpad

I’ve tried a lot of fancy note-taking apps, but I find myself constantly coming back to the classic old Windows Notepad app on my PC. Sometimes, I even just jot things down on paper .

As someone who’s constantly juggling a jillion different things, there’s always a lot to keep track of. And I always want to take notes in the fastest way possible.

I know I’m not the only one. There are so many great note-taking apps out there, but often, you just want to write something down in a jiff—without any frills or fuss.

That’s what this week’s find is all about—an incredibly simple and swift way to take notes right in your web browser. No exaggeration: This is as easy as it gets.