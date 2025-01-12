This free tool transforms Chrome into an on-demand scratchpad

I’ve tried a lot of fancy note-taking apps, but I find myself constantly coming back to the classic old Windows Notepad app on my PC. Sometimes, I even just jot things down on paper.
As someone who’s constantly juggling a jillion different things, there’s always a lot to keep track of. And I always want to take notes in the fastest way possible.
I know I’m not the only one. There are so many great note-taking apps out there, but often, you just want to write something down in a jiff—without any frills or fuss.
That’s what this week’s find is all about—an incredibly simple and swift way to take notes right in your web browser. No exaggeration: This is as easy as it gets.
Your new note-taking sidekick
In a world where apps and services seem to be getting more and more complicated, this week’s note-taking tool is the polar opposite. It’s incredibly simple and works entirely in your web browser—with not so much as an account even being necessary.
➜ It’s called Notepad Online. And it might just be my favorite new note-taking app. I plan to use it more on my computer, but it works just as nicely on the phone or tablet front, too.