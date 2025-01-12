The full moon tonight is also a January ‘wolf moon’: What it means and the best time to see it

According to NASA, the full moon will reach its peak on Monday, January 13, but it will appear full from Sunday until Wednesday. The Old Farmer’s Almanac took inspiration from European settlers to come up with the nickname “wolf moon.” These immigrants heard the nightly cries of wolves as they hunted for food in the harsh winter conditions, hence the nickname.

The moon is not the only marvel in the night sky this week. Four planets will also put on a show in what is being dubbed a “planet parade.” But before we get into all that, let’s take a deeper look at the wolf-pack mentality and the best time to see this January full moon.

A misunderstood creature

Despite scary representations in stories such as “The Three Little Pigs” and in films such as Beauty and the Beast, wolves are an important keystone species that greatly impact their environments. They are highly social creatures, living in packs consisting of a breeding male and female, other nonbreeding adults, and their offspring. These excellent hunters defend their territory from outsiders.