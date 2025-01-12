The full moon tonight is also a January ‘wolf moon’: What it means and the best time to see it

The first full moon of 2025 is upon us.
According to NASA, the full moon will reach its peak on Monday, January 13, but it will appear full from Sunday until Wednesday. The Old Farmer’s Almanac took inspiration from European settlers to come up with the nickname “wolf moon.” These immigrants heard the nightly cries of wolves as they hunted for food in the harsh winter conditions, hence the nickname.
The moon is not the only marvel in the night sky this week. Four planets will also put on a show in what is being dubbed a “planet parade.” But before we get into all that, let’s take a deeper look at the wolf-pack mentality and the best time to see this January full moon.
A misunderstood creature
Despite scary representations in stories such as “The Three Little Pigs” and in films such as Beauty and the Beast, wolves are an important keystone species that greatly impact their environments. They are highly social creatures, living in packs consisting of a breeding male and female, other nonbreeding adults, and their offspring. These excellent hunters defend their territory from outsiders.
According to the National Park Service, wolves howl for a variety of reasons, including to indicate a hunt, sound an alarm, or find their missing buddy. And they tend to be more vocal during the winter months because it coincides with their breeding season.
How and when to see the January full moon
Find a clear horizon away from bright city lights. Don’t sleep on the moonrise, which happens around sunset, depending on your location. During this time, the moon appears bigger at the horizon.
The peak of the January full moon happens on Monday at 5:27 p.m. ET, says NASA.
You don’t need a telescope or binoculars to see the full moon but they would be helpful for viewing the planets. Many hardcore astronomers actually prefer to view the moon during its crescent and gibbous phases because the brightness obscures the texture and craters of the surface, but beauty can be found at every stage.
Planets on parade
Venus, Saturn, Jupiter, and Mars will also be visible on the eve of the full moon, which is a rare occurrence, according to NASA. The Red Planet will be shining bright because Earth is between it and the sun. Venus and Saturn will be getting cozy resulting in a conjunction on January 18.