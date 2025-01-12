People are blaming L.A. officials for the wildfires. They’re missing the point

BY Adele Peters3 minute read

As Los Angeles reels from the damage of last week’s fires, some people have argued that the city didn’t do enough to prepare. But critics talking about water supplies are ignoring the real problem: climate change.

Climate change is driving “hydroclimate whiplash,” wild swings between wet and dry weather. After years of drought, L.A. saw record-breaking rain in 2022 and 2023. Then came drought: For eight months, the city has seen almost no rain. The extra-rainy years make more grass and vegetation grow—and when it later dries out, there becomes extra fuel for a fire. As the planet heats up, the “atmospheric sponge” is growing—the atmosphere is sucking more water out of plants and soil, making it even drier than it would be with drought alone. When it later rains, the atmosphere is holding more moisture, so it dumps more precipitation. If there’s heavy rain after a fire burns away vegetation, there’s a greater risk of landslides. “If there’s finally a major storm later this winter, all of these very steep, recently burned slopes immediately in populated areas could pose big problems,” says Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at UCLA who published a new paper about the global growth of hydroclimate whiplash. “That’s a hazard that I can already anticipate,” he says. “Communities, even as they’re dealing with some parts of the community still being on fire, probably need to be grappling with that because it could be as little as a week or two before the next thing hits.”

Since the middle of the 20th century, the new paper says, hydroclimate whiplash has grown globally by between 31% and 66%. When the fires started after L.A.’s own weather whiplash, the conditions were a worst-case scenario, with extremely dry vegetation and extremely strong winds. The first night, the winds were so strong that firefighting planes couldn’t fly. On the ground, firefighters were also limited in what they could do. Critics have pointed to the fact that some fire hydrants ran out of water, but that’s a red herring. “I think what people are forgetting is there were literally hundreds of fire trucks all drawing upon the same water mains,” Swain says. “You can only push so much water through city water pipes per unit time.” (As houses burned and pipes in homes were broken, that also affected water pressure.) Even if the city had backup water supplies, he says, it would have been unlikely to make much of a difference given the extreme conditions.