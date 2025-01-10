This video company is positioning itself for a world without TikTok

As TikTok pleads with the U.S. Supreme Court to let it continue operating in the United States, one video company is taking advantage of the uncertainty around TikTok’s sister app.

CapCut, a video-editing tool made by TikTok parent company ByteDance, has gained about 300 million users since launching outside of China in 2020, according to the data analytics firm SensorTower. It offers editing templates so that people can easily post videos on social media platforms, such as TikTok. Bloomberg reported that the company’s mobile-first growth has even threatened Adobe and Canva, which have become the incumbents when it comes to making creative digital tools. And CapCut is free, for the most part—though it does offer a premium tier for $9.99 a month that comes with more professional features, such as camera tracking and vocal isolation. Yet the company could be affected by a TikTok ban.

Now, a smaller company called Captions, which uses artificial intelligence technology to easily cut raw video footage, is adjusting its business model in order to position itself for a future without CapCut. Captions currently has about 51 million users, according to SensorTower.

On January 9, Captions, which has offered a tiered plan starting at $9.99/month, announced that it is now offering a free version of its software in a move that makes video editing more accessible to budget-conscious users—perhaps those who don’t need as much AI-powered cutting-edge tech. And with CapCut’s future on the ropes, they know there’s an opportunity.