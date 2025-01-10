TikTok’s future looks bleak

TikTok’s future prospects in the United States looked grimmer than ever Friday, following a bruising day of Supreme Court arguments in a case that could determine whether the app is forced to shut down on January 19.

A lawyer for TikTok spent hours arguing that the law Congress passed last year—which requires TikTok’s Chinese parent company ByteDance to sell the app or face a ban in the U.S.—infringes on TikTok’s free speech rights. Congress passed the law, argued lawyer Noel Francisco, out of “fear that Americans, even if fully informed, could be persuaded by Chinese misinformation.” But that possibility, he said, is something “that the First Amendment leaves to the people.”

But TikTok’s argument seemed to fall on unsympathetic ears, as both conservative and liberal justices pushed back, stating that the law targets TikTok’s ownership, not the speech it publishes. “TikTok is going to suffer some pretty severe incidental effects, but they are incidental,” said liberal justice Elena Kagan during questioning. “The law is only targeted at this foreign corporation [ByteDance], which doesn’t have First Amendment rights.”

The court appeared far more open to the government’s argument that TikTok’s Chinese ties pose a substantial national security risk—one that they seem to believe the government has the legal authority to mitigate. “There is a long tradition of preventing foreign ownership or control of media in the United States,” said conservative justice Brett Kavanaugh. “That history has to be important.”