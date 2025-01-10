TikTok’s future looks bleak

TikTok’s future prospects in the United States looked grimmer than ever Friday, following a bruising day of Supreme Court arguments in a case that could determine whether the app is forced to shut down on January 19.
A lawyer for TikTok spent hours arguing that the law Congress passed last year—which requires TikTok’s Chinese parent company ByteDance to sell the app or face a ban in the U.S.—infringes on TikTok’s free speech rights. Congress passed the law, argued lawyer Noel Francisco, out of “fear that Americans, even if fully informed, could be persuaded by Chinese misinformation.” But that possibility, he said, is something “that the First Amendment leaves to the people.”
But TikTok’s argument seemed to fall on unsympathetic ears, as both conservative and liberal justices pushed back, stating that the law targets TikTok’s ownership, not the speech it publishes. “TikTok is going to suffer some pretty severe incidental effects, but they are incidental,” said liberal justice Elena Kagan during questioning. “The law is only targeted at this foreign corporation [ByteDance], which doesn’t have First Amendment rights.”
The court appeared far more open to the government’s argument that TikTok’s Chinese ties pose a substantial national security risk—one that they seem to believe the government has the legal authority to mitigate. “There is a long tradition of preventing foreign ownership or control of media in the United States,” said conservative justice Brett Kavanaugh. “That history has to be important.”
At issue in this case is the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act, which President Biden signed into law last year. The law would prevent app stores and internet hosting services from providing services to ByteDance, TikTok, and any of its affiliates by categorizing them as “foreign adversary controlled applications.” Cutting off access to app stores and hosting platforms would require the app to “go dark,” Francisco said Friday.
The government has argued this so-called “divest-or-ban” law is necessary to mitigate the risks that TikTok’s ties to China pose, claiming that connection makes the app vulnerable to manipulation and propaganda, as well as data weaponization. The law also creates a mechanism for the president to identify other “foreign adversary controlled applications” that might pose a national security threat. The only way for these applications to avoid being cut off is for the foreign entities that control them (in this case ByteDance) to divest.
The Act has been roundly condemned, not just by TikTok, but by a wide range of First Amendment scholars and advocates, who say that allowing the government to shutter a massive platform of free speech, using only a vague national security justification as pretext, would set a dangerous precedent. The government, for its part, has maintained that the law sidesteps the First Amendment by enabling TikTok to continue operating, provided its ownership changes hands in a way that satisfies national security concerns. (Indeed, Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary and Los Angeles Dodgers owner Frank McCourt have emerged as leading bidders to purchase the U.S. version of the app.)