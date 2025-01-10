Why now is the best time to IPO

BY Clemen Chiang4 minute read

Timing is essential for the success of an IPO. Similar to how a seed needs the proper nutrients to sprout and thrive, new companies going public need a regulatory and economic environment that supports growth. In the years leading up to the 250th anniversary of the United States, signs look good for startups eyeing an IPO.

If Trump’s second term mirrors his first, founders can expect fertile soil for an IPO, particularly in terms of deregulation. Beyond that, proposed tax cuts could land corporate tax rates as low as 15%, allowing for higher profit margins and better valuations during an IPO. This combination of less regulation and lower corporate taxes will likely lead to a more bullish market as investor confidence increases. Jay Hatfield, CEO of Infrastructure Capital Advisors, even raised his prediction for the S&P 500 to hit 7,000 in 2025, given a Trump presidency and a more favorable business environment. Startups should take advantage of this to get their businesses in order, go public, and enjoy the long-term strategic growth opportunities that come from being a publicly traded organization.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

That said, timing has two components: internal and external. If the external environment is the fertile soil, the internal is asking, “Is this seed ready to be planted?” In other words, is the startup prepared to successfully navigate the IPO process and then take advantage of new opportunities? Internal preparation involved in an IPO The IPO process is quite involved, even when the environment is relatively business-friendly, which is why you want to start preparing ahead of time. This is especially true for international companies looking to IPO in the U.S. Before an IPO, you need to make sure you’re ready for the following processes that are put in place to vet potential public offerings. Financial audit Before going public, companies need to undergo a thorough financial audit to build trust with potential investors. The audit typically involves a professional review of the past two to three years of company documents, with a focus on verifying financial health, accuracy, and compliance with regulations.

For many international companies, this process also involves adopting the U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. Market assessment In addition to auditing previous finances, the business’s model, product, and product/market fit need validation. This involves financial advisors assessing questions, such as:

Is the company viable?

Can the company sustain growth?

Is there evidence that the company can succeed in its target market? As a startup, you want evidence suggesting the answer is “yes” to all of those questions. For example, Spiking is primarily targeting the generative AI financial tools market. To validate product quality and market fit, our team participated in AI competitions and incubator programs hosted by major technology companies, including Huawei, IBM[DA1] [CC2] , and Google Cloud. Valuation Once the product and business model have been validated, it’s time for the company to undergo valuation. This is what determines the initial share price of the IPO, which can impact how much capital you’re able to raise. Ideally, you want a price that attracts investors without going so low that you lose the opportunity to raise more capital. As a company preparing for an IPO, you want to have good forecasts that optimize the factors that impact your value, such as weighted forecast growths and shareholder return patterns.

advertisement

Underwriting The underwriter is the financial institution, typically an investment bank, that issues your stock to the public and helps you garner attention to lead to a successful IPO day. Hiring an underwriter is often the largest cost associated with going public, as many of these institutions charge 4% to 7% of IPO proceeds as a fee for their services. When economic conditions are good for an IPO, competition for underwriters can be higher, so you need a strong pitch. In addition to your validation and valuation, underwriters will look at your balance sheet health, financial performance, and potential for a successful IPO and long-term growth. Legal assessment From a legal perspective, you also need to make sure your business is set up to comply with U.S. regulations. While it’s not mandatory, it can be helpful to consider switching to a law firm that has experience working with publicly traded companies. The team can help ensure you meet all the legal requirements for an IPO.

Beyond that, a law firm that works with public companies can provide ongoing legal support and help prepare annual statements, adjust your corporate structure as you grow, and create shareholder agreements. Leverage an IPO for long-term growth Preparing for a successful IPO is an involved process. That said, it also presents a compelling business opportunity for sustaining long-term growth. Specifically, by going public, companies receive a seal of approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This, in turn, can improve a company’s reputation, increase investor confidence, and make raising capital in public markets easier. Startups can leverage their public status to support long-term investment growth in ways they couldn’t as private corporations. MicroStrategy made the most of this approach by understanding that going public meant access to raising capital in public markets, which it used to become the first publicly traded company to invest in Bitcoin. The company has used Bitcoin to protect against the potential negative impacts of rising inflation. Going public allowed MicroStrategy to sell 13.6 million shares and become the largest institutional Bitcoin holder, and its market capitalization has grown to $97.04 billion at the time of writing.