People are unhappy with rising healthcare costs and decreased access around the world: survey

BY Shalene Gupta1 minute read

Over the past century, we’ve made staggering advances in medical treatments. Yet, according to a report from ZS, a management and consulting firm, consumers across the globe are increasingly unhappy with their healthcare. ZS surveyed 12,000 healthcare consumers and 1,500 providers in the United States, Brazil, the U.K., Germany, India, China, and Japan.

Here are some of the top findings: Costs are rising as access drops Two-thirds of respondents across the globe said healthcare is becoming less accessible. About 80% of consumers and healthcare practitioners said healthcare was less accessible in the U.K., the highest in any country.

Incidentally, in the U.K., the share of cancer patients who are able to start treatment within two months has dropped from 85% to 65%.

Meanwhile, 88% of consumers in the United States, 90% in Brazil, and 85% in Germany say costs have gone up.

In every country except the U.K. women were more likely to say healthcare is getting less accessible and less affordable. Consumers’ needs are not being met On average, only 34% of survey respondents across the globe said they felt cared for after their most recent doctor’s appointment. Two-thirds of respondents said that healthcare is getting worse, including 85% of respondents in Germany, which has universal healthcare.

