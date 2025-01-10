Oscar nominations delayed amid deadly L.A. wildfires

In a letter obtained by CBS News, Bill Kramer, the CEO of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, shared the news. “We want to offer our deepest condolences to those who have been impacted by the devastating fires across Southern California,” Kramer wrote. “So many of our members and industry colleagues live and work in the Los Angeles area, and we are thinking of you.”



Nominations for the 97th Academy Awards were originally set to take place Friday, January 17. That event has been rescheduled for Sunday, January 19, according to Kramer’s letter. Timing for the announcement has not yet been shared. Currently, the 97th Academy Awards, which will be hosted by Conan O’Brien, are still set to take place on March 2, 2025.



The blazes, driven by powerful wind, began Tuesday and have destroyed neighborhoods lining the Pacific coast, and parts of the Hollywood Hills. Celebrities like Milo Ventimiglia, who was filmed fighting back tears as he returned to his burned down neighborhood, Ricki Lake, Billy Crystal, Paris Hilton, and dozens of others have already lost their homes.



“It’s a terrifying situation and I’m grateful to the firefighters and all of the good Samaritans who are helping people get out of the way of the blaze,” actress Jamie Lee Curtis, who was forced to evacuate her home, wrote on Instagram Wednesday.



As homes and businesses burn, at least 10 lives have been claimed in the blaze, a number that is expected to rise. On Friday, schools were cancelled over poor air quality. Over 179,000 people have been evacuated, and hundreds of animals have been displaced. One Pasadena animal shelter has taken in over 300 animals who were found roaming, or were unable to be cared for by their owners.



The Oscars are not the only award show that has been disrupted by the L.A. fires. The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards put out a virtual press release on Thursday to announce nominees, instead of its usual nomination’s announcement. The Critics’ Choice Awards also postponed Sunday’s ceremony to January 26.



L.A. film premieres have been cancelled this week, as well. Amazon MGM Studios and Universal Studios cancelled premieres of the films Unstoppable and Wolf Man, which had been scheduled for Tuesday evening. The following day, Paramount and Max cancelled premieres of Better Man and The Pitt.