ClickUp CEO Zeb Evans on why workplaces will be using fewer platforms in the future

If your team subscribes to 10 different software tools, you’re not alone in wrestling with the overwhelming sprawl of productivity apps. Entrepreneurs have taken notice.

ClickUp, which launched in 2017 to consolidate everything from project management to document collaboration and now chat into a single tool, has grown explosively to a $4 billion valuation, hitting $278.5 million in revenue in 2024.

Twelve million people at companies like IBM, Netflix, and Spotify now use ClickUp, which recently launched an AI-powered chat feature to take on Slack, Teams, and other communication hubs.

Fast Company spoke with CEO Zeb Evans about why he’s betting on teams using fewer—not more—platforms, and how the company hopes to stand out in the increasingly crowded productivity marketplace. The conversation has been edited for length and clarity.