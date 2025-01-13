Forget faking enthusiasm. These 9 tactics will help you really engage with your work

BY Featured9 minute read

Have you ever had a job where you had to “fake it ’til you make it?” You walk into work each day, put on a smile, and pretend to be enthusiastic to avoid criticism or being labeled as unmotivated. Maybe you’re faking it in your current job. From choosing selective engagement over fake enthusiasm to reflecting on your career, these nine unique perspectives will help you explore your options if you’re wondering how to maintain professionalism without the pretense.

Choose selective engagement Faking enthusiasm at work? That’s like running a marathon in dress shoes—it might get you through the day, but not without blisters. We’ve all been there: nodding along, feigning excitement at the all-hands meeting that could’ve been an email. But here’s the thing—pretending to care isn’t just tiring; it’s unsustainable. Forced enthusiasm becomes obvious, leading to burnout faster than you can say “mandatory team bonding.” Instead, try selective engagement. Find a single thing about your work that genuinely sparks your interest. It could be the data behind the project, the creativity it allows, or simply the coffee machine by the break room. Zero in on that part of your day, and let your enthusiasm shine through there. This focused approach is refreshingly honest, avoids fake cheer, and is actually more productive. You won’t seem like the office cynic, but you won’t be that over-the-top “Yes! Absolutely!” person either. Selective engagement is also contagious. Real enthusiasm—even if it’s just about a specific task—shows up as authentic and gives you an anchor, making it easier to stay motivated. It’s like having your own “mini-cause” at work. People around you notice when you care about something real, even if it’s not everything.

Managers and colleagues can appreciate sincerity. Instead of spreading yourself thin with performative positivity, pour your energy where it counts. You avoid burnout, keep your integrity intact, and still maintain a professional appearance—without needing to plaster on a fake smile every Monday morning. And if you’re truly honest, that’s something worth being enthusiastic about. Tyler Butler, founder, Collaboration for Good Reconnect with your job’s purpose You don’t need to fake enthusiasm for your job to avoid being seen as unmotivated. It’s also normal not to love your job, particularly in the current economy and job market. However, it is perfectly reasonable for employers to penalize workers who negatively impact morale, as they are running a business, and optimism can affect the bottom line.

While you don’t need to wear rose-colored glasses at work, you should be mindful of how your outlook toward your job impacts your colleagues. If you’re struggling to stay motivated, try to reconnect with the reasons you go to work in the first place. For instance, if it’s to support your family, consider using this motivation to drive you in a way that won’t lead your boss to label you as apathetic. Kyle Elliott, founder and tech career coach, CaffeinatedKyle.com Evaluate your role I will preface my answer by saying that I am not a fan of being fake, and, at the same time, most people have found themselves in roles that are not ideal at one time or another.

If this is a temporary, part-time, or summer job and you have an end date, that may make getting through the day a little bit easier. I recommend using this experience to take inventory of the types of tasks, the work environment, and the managerial style you would prefer moving forward. I would be professional and helpful during your time at your job. They are paying you, and sometimes, the jobs we dislike the most also teach us the most about ourselves and the type of work we would enjoy long-term. If this is a career where you, the employee, find yourself unhappy most of the time, I would recommend figuring out what you enjoy doing. Does the company offer the opportunity to do those types of tasks? If so, I would try to have a conversation with your manager and see if there is a way for you to do more of what you love. Be clear. Give examples. Most companies do not want to lose a good employee. If this is a project and you are not interested in the project and you do not have a choice about being on the project, as with the temporary job, I would recommend being helpful and professional. Do your best on the project. Explore the reason behind your lack of enthusiasm.

If your job is interfering with your health, I recommend looking for a new job. If you see some long-term benefits in staying at your job, such as having certain bills you need to pay, or you will gain new skills working on a project that is out of your comfort zone, you may want to consider pivoting how you see this situation. Is there anything positive? “Yes. I will be able to pay off my car if I stay here until the end of May.” Or, “Yes. I will learn Power BI by working on this project.” Think long-term rather than short-term as you make your decision. Helen Godfrey, career and life coach, The Authentic Path Focus on the job, not enthusiasm Enthusiasm is defined as a “feeling of intense interest, enjoyment, or approval for something.”

I definitely don’t think you need to get to that level for your job. In fact, in some cases, that’s not even going to be healthy for some people. You are being paid to do a job—you might not like that job and you might be looking for another job, but this is a business arrangement. This is also a very competitive job market where the employer has the upper hand as there are only so many jobs to go around. So, I don’t know if you need to care (as defined: feel concern or interest; attach importance to something), but I would recommend doing the work that you are expected to do and keep feelings out of the mix.

Colleen Paulson, executive career consultant, Ageless Careers Become a go-to problem solver My favorite way to handle this without forcing enthusiasm is to become the go-to person for solutions. Instead of pretending to be excited, focus on being the one who consistently brings practical answers to challenges. When people see you as someone who knows how to get things done, it shifts their attention from your demeanor to the real value you’re adding. It doesn’t require you to act pumped up about the tasks, but it shows a proactive mindset. Managers and teammates appreciate people who make work smoother, even if they’re not cheerleading every moment.

Scott Cohen, CEO, InboxArmy Recognize the impact on performance reviews Throughout my career, I’ve heard managers frame a lack of apparent enthusiasm as a lack of commitment from an employee. What’s more, poor work performance is typically attributed, at least in part, to the perceived low commitment. This means that poor performance reviews and even disciplinary actions can result indirectly from being unenthusiastic about your job. Low enthusiasm levels also manifest in behaviors like coming in late and leaving early or not volunteering for projects. These behaviors often tie directly to performance outcomes.

It’s not enough for you to smile and nod at work. Unless your actions align with the actions of a highly motivated employee, you may face professional consequences. So it’s best to either “fake it ’til you make it” or to find a job you’re legitimately passionate about. Susan Snipes, head of people, Remote People Assess trust and ability to drive change About a year ago, I read Martha Beck’s The Way of Integrity, which I highly recommend to anyone assessing their alignment with their true path. A powerful exercise she encourages is to spend one week not lying. No lies at all, not even tiny white lies like when a waiter asks if you enjoyed the meal, and you politely say, “Yes, absolutely,” when you’re planning on stopping by McDonald’s on the way home. The idea here is to catch yourself in inauthentic behavior that, over time, accumulates and causes you to stray further and further from the path you’re supposed to be on.

I decided to start this exercise after returning to my job following a short summer break. I was horrified at the number of lies I couldn’t hold back and was now grossly aware of—like, “Oh, it’s great to be back!” when it wasn’t, and “You’re right, our churn is just an indication of customer enablement, not product reliability,” when that wasn’t true. So, this brings me to the actual question at hand: Should you fake enthusiasm at work? This depends directly on the level of trust you have with your colleagues and your ability to drive change. If you’re in a company where you trust your team, you can be open about what isn’t working and subsequently drive meaningful change—then, absolutely, don’t fake it. Faking enthusiasm would then be incredibly detrimental to the company’s progress—you’re doing yourself, your team, and the business a huge disservice by faking it. On the other hand, if you don’t trust your colleagues and see no way to turn things around, faking it may be your only option while you look for another job and smile your way to the year-end bonus.

If you find yourself faking it, take it as a serious signal that you need to either drive change or change your job. Life is too short and too precious to spend 50% of your waking hours being disingenuous with yourself and those around you. Sanks Nair, COO, Recall Reflect on genuine growth “Fake it ’til you make it.” “Play the part.” “Dress for the job you want.” These clichés may sound like solid career advice, but they are band-aids that don’t help employees. In contrast, faking it in a job or maintaining appearances for leadership can create resentment. It can be exhausting, leaving little ability for team members to innovate, problem-solve, and contribute to the organization’s growth. If your office hours self-talk includes sentences like, “Just get through the day,” “It’s not worth it to say anything,” or “Why would I give my feedback, no one is listening,” then you want to evaluate your career aspirations . . . now. Faking it equals settling for less. Is that what you want? Is that who you are?

Career reflection can be uncomfortable for some. However, when you define where you are and where you want to go next, you can choose the best actions to get you there. When reflecting on your professional situation, ask, “What is happening now that I am unhappy with? What is missing from my work? What do I want? What are my personal and professional priorities? What are my non-negotiables?” Once you have these answers, you can pave the way forward. Ultimately, you may have to leave to find a better opportunity and an environment that fosters growth. What do you do until then? You decide how you will feel and act at work. That could mean more of the “fake it ’til you make it” days, or you could decide what level of genuine authenticity you can give at work to be true to yourself without creating circumstances that stress you out. Decide what makes you feel safe and act accordingly.