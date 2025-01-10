The TikTok ban is being weighed by the Supreme Court. Here’s what to know

The Supreme Court of the United States is hearing arguments today to decide the fate of TikTok .

Lawmakers believe the app, which is owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, poses a threat to national security. This led a bipartisan group to enact a law last April that ruled TikTok either divest from its parent company or be banned in the U.S. by January 2025. TikTok, for its part, is arguing that the law violates the First Amendment right to free speech.

A quick timeline

The fate of the app, which has roughly 170 million U.S. users, is expected to be decided by the end of next week.

Right now, it’s set to be banned in the U.S. on January 19. The Supreme Court appeared inclined to uphold the law based on their lines of questioning and the concerns expressed.