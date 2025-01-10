Why is there an egg shortage? How bird flu is making the political lightning rod even more expensive

BY Jennifer Mattson3 minute read

Have you recently gone to the grocery store to buy eggs, only to find the section half empty or barely stocked at all? You might be wondering why there’s an egg shortage, and why the ones that are available are so expensive (I recently paid $8.49 for a carton at my local food co-op).

It certainly wouldn’t be the first time people are asking why eggs are so expensive, as egg prices were a major point of contention during the recent U.S. presidential election. As for the answer? There are a few reasons, namely: inflation, supply chain issues, recent contaminations that have led to a number of recalls, and now, bird flu. Let’s break it down.

Egg prices are rising It’s not your imagination. Egg prices have definitely gone up. How much depends on what kind of eggs you are buying, where you live, and where you shop. Do you shop at a high-end organic foods retailer? Or at a discount supermarket (like Market Basket, whose slogan, “more for your dollar,” says it all)? A look at the numbers shows wholesale prices for large eggs reached $5.57 per dozen in the Midwest last month, up 150% from a year ago, and a carton of eggs was running a staggering $8.85 in California, according to commodities data from Expana reported by Reuters. If we look at prices as a whole across the country, eggs rose over 38% in the last year, bringing a carton up to $3.65 in November compared with $2.14 in November 2023, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index, per USA Today.

And eggs could get even pricier. Karyn Rispoli, Expana’s managing editor for eggs, told Reuters that stores may raise prices in 2025, though they have been slow to do so given the current sticker shock. Supply chain issues don’t help Since the pandemic, supply chain issues have had a major impact on just about every industry, though most noticeably, perhaps, on the agricultural industry. Simply put, the egg industry continues to deal with these unresolved issues, namely, a labor shortage and building costs years after COVID-19 initially broke out in the U.S. in March 2020. The logistics of getting eggs from the farm to your refrigerator isn’t easy, requiring shipping and manufacturing, all of which are just much more expensive now.

