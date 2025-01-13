Fun is essential to thriving. This question will help you prioritize it

In The Power of Fun: How to Feel Alive Again , Catherine Price writes that: “Fun isn’t just a result of human thriving. It is a cause. It reminds us of who we used to be and who we want to be.”

Her quote caught my attention. How does fun cause human thriving?

“That’s something we get wrong about fun,” Price says. “We assume that it’s frivolous or a pleasant bonus to life, but it’s not essential. In fact, we often assume that it’s irresponsible; You can’t be a ‘serious’ person, who takes care of their responsibilities, and also prioritizes fun.”

She debunked this myth by sharing a story about Madeleine Albright from Jennifer Aaker, PhD, and Naomi Bagdonas’s book, Humor, Seriously. Albright was attending a conference as Secretary of State when she learned that she was to perform a skit with her Russian counterpart at a diplomats’ dinner. So, she spent the evening creating it and drinking vodka with the Russian delegation. They changed the lyrics of West Side Story to East-West Story. Rather than: “I just met a girl named Maria.” They wrote: “I just met a girl named Madeleine Albright.” The diplomats dressed up as members of the Jets (the gang from West Side Story) and performed together.