Blue Origin’s New Glenn will launch on Sunday—initiating Bezos’s challenge to SpaceX

Jeff Bezos‘s Blue Origin is set for an inaugural launch of its giant New Glenn rocket on Sunday, a long-awaited first leap to Earth orbit that sets up one of the biggest challenges yet to industry dominance enjoyed by Elon Musk‘s SpaceX.
Standing 30 stories tall, New Glenn has been a core focus for Blue Origin since the beginning of its decade-long development, representing a multibillion-dollar effort to sate demand for satellite constellation launches and snatch market share from SpaceX’s workhorse Falcon 9.
If successful in its debut, New Glenn can later start launching Amazon’s broadband internet satellite constellation, Kuiper, that will rival SpaceX’s Starlink network, accelerating competition on another front.
Blue Origin for years has launched and landed its much smaller, reusable New Shepard rocket to and from the brim of Earth’s atmosphere. It has yet to send anything into orbit in the 25 years since Bezos founded the company to have “millions of people working and living in space.”
That could change this week, but with new rockets, success is not guaranteed.
New Glenn is scheduled to launch at 1 a.m. ET (0600 GMT) on Sunday from the company’s launchpad at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, sending to orbit its first Blue Ring satellite—a maneuverable spacecraft designed for satellite servicing and national security missions in space.
Compared with SpaceX’s Falcon 9, the world’s most active rocket, New Glenn is roughly twice as powerful with a payload bay diameter two times larger to fit bigger batches of satellites. Blue Origin has not disclosed the rocket’s launch pricing. Falcon 9 starts at around $62 million.