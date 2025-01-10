Chef José Andrés arrives in L.A. to provide wildfire aid ‘one plate of food at a time’

“Like every place in the world, there are people with ways and means, and people without them. But you have to be there with all the people, no matter what,” said Andrés, who is based in the United States.

“Everybody needs support and love in these moments. Wealthy or not, poor or not. It is the right thing to do. So you try to make sure nobody is left behind or forgotten.”

On the side of a truck, a sign offered “Free food, chicken or shrimp” and several first responders lined up for a meal.