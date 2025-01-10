California utility Edison denies involvement in L.A. wildfire

Southern California Edison said on Thursday it had received notices from insurance companies to preserve evidence related to the Eaton Fire that is still burning in Los Angeles , but said no fire agencies have pointed to the utility’s connection to the fire .

The group, a unit of U.S. utility Edison International, said its filing to regulators was triggered by online publications that “seemingly suggest” the group’s equipment may have been associated with the fire’s ignition.

“To date, no fire agency has suggested that SCE’s electric facilities were involved in the ignition or requested the removal and retention of any SCE equipment,” it said.

The utility added that it did not find any interruptions or anomalies in its transmission lines until more than an hour after the reported start time of the fire, citing preliminary analysis done by the group.