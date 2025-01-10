Macy’s store closures: Full list and map of doomed locations announced in 2025 as clearance sales begin

BY Michael Grothaus5 minute read

Macy’s has revealed 64 stores that will be closing their doors soon in addition to two that have already shuttered. The store closures are part of what Macy’s calls its “Bold New Chapter” strategy, which is designed to return the company to profitability by closing underperforming stores and focusing its resources on more profitable locations.

Fast Company previously reported that the department store chain was increasing its list of planned closures for its 2024 fiscal year. As part of the “Bold New Chapter” strategy, Macy’s has previously announced a total of 150 stores will be shuttered by the end of its fiscal 2026, which is January 31, 2027. After the closure of 150 stores, Macy’s says it will have 350 locations still in operation. What Macy’s stores are closing? The full list of all 150 locations that are closing by the end of January 2027 is unknown, but Macy’s has released a list of 66 of those stores that are to close, including two that already are.

In this round of closures, several states are hit harder than others. California will see nine store closures during this round, Florida will see eight, New York will see nine, and Texas will see six. The full list of closing Macy’s locations spans 22 states. Here is the full list of all 66 store closures included in this round: Arizona Superstition Springs Center: 6535 E SOUTHERN AVE MESA AZ California Broadway Plaza: 750 W 7TH ST LOS ANGELES CA

Hillsdale FurnitureL 2838 SOUTH EL CAMINO REAL SAN MATEO CA

Sunrise Mall: 6000 SUNRISE MALL CITRUS HEIGHTS CA

Westminster Mall: 300 WESTMINSTER MALL WESTMINSTER CA

NewPark Mall: 200 NEWPARK MALL NEWARK CA

Mission Valley Home: 1555 CAMINO DE LA REINA SAN DIEGO CA

Otay Ranch Town Center: 2015 BIRCH RD STE 2 CHULA VISTA CA

Village at Corte Madera: 1400 REDWOOD HWY CORTE MADERA CA

Downtown Plaza: 414 K ST SACRAMENTO CA Colorado Northfield Stapleton: 8298 E NORTHFIELD BLVD DENVER CO

Streets at Southglenn Furniture: 6797 SOUTH VINE STREET CENTENNIAL CO (already closed) Florida Boynton Beach Mall: 801 N CONGRESS AVE STE 100 BOYNTON BEACH FL

Ft Lauderdale Furniture: 4501 NORTH FEDERAL HIGHWAY FORT LAUDERDALE FL

Pembroke Furniture: 13640 PINES BLVD PEMBROKE PINES FL

South Dade Furniture: 13251 SOUTH DIXIE HIGHWAY MIAMI FL

West Shore Plaza: 298 WESTSHORE PLZ TAMPA FL

Altamonte Furniture: 820 W TOWN PKWY ALTAMONTE SPGS FL

Southgate: 3501 S TAMIAMI TRL STE 600 SARASOTA FL

Boca Raton Furniture: 9339 GLADES ROAD BOCA RATON FL (already closed) Georgia Gwinnett Furniture: 3360 VENTURE PARKWAY DULUTH GA

Gwinnett Place 2100 PLEASANT HILL RD STE 2318 DULUTH GA

Johns Creek Town Center: 3630 PEACHTREE PARKWAY SUWANEE GA Idaho Silver Lake Mall: 200 W HANLEY AVE STE 200-4 COEUR D'ALENE ID Illinois White Oaks Mall: 104 WHITE OAKS MALL SPRINGFIELD IL Louisiana Acadiana Mall: 5733 JOHNSTON ST STE 2098 LAFAYETTE LA Massachusetts Independence Mall: 101 KINGSTON COLLECTION WAY STE 1 KINGSTON MA Maryland Security Square: 6901 SECURITY BLVD STE 871 BALTIMORE MD

Harford Malle: 600 BALTIMORE PIKE BEL AIR MD Michigan Grand Traverse Mall: 3400 S AIRPORT RD W TRAVERSE CITY MI

Lakeside Mall: 14200 LAKESIDE CIR STERLING HGHTS MI

Oakland Mall: 500 W 14 MILE RD TROY MI

Genesee Valley Center: 4600 MILLER RD FLINT MI Minnesota Maplewood Mall 3001 WHITE BEAR AVE N STE 2035 MAPLEWOOD MN

Burnsville Center 14251 BURNHAVEN DR BURNSVILLE MN Missouri Metro North Mall: 400 NW BARRY RD STE 150 KANSAS CITY MO

South County Mall: 10 S COUNTY CENTER WAY SAINT LOUIS MO New Jersey Essex Green Shopping Center: 459 PROSPECT AVENUE WEST ORANGE NJ New York Lake Success: 1550 UNION TURNPIKE NEW HYDE PARK NY

Melville Mall: 834 WALT WHITMAN ROAD HUNTINGTON NY

Queens Place: 88-01 QUEENS BLVD ELMHURST NY

Sheepshead Bay: 2027 EMMONS AVENUE BROOKLYN NY

Mall at Greece Ridge: 397 GREECE RIDGE CENTER ROCHESTER NY

Sunrise Mall: 400 SUNRISE MALL MASSAPEQUA NY

Brooklyn: 422 FULTON ST BROOKLYN NY

Staten Island Furniture: 98 RICHMOND HILL ROAD STATEN ISLAND NY

Fordham Place: 404 EAST FORDHAM RD BRONX NY Ohio Fairfield Commons 2727 FAIRFIELD COMMONS BLVD SPC 2 BEAVERCREEK OH

Franklin Park 5001 MONROE ST STE D100 TOLEDO OH Oregon Streets of Tanasbourne: 2055 NE ALLIE AVE HILLSBORO OR

Salem Center :400 HIGH ST NE SALEM OR Pennsylvania Logan Valley Mall: 5580 GOODS LN STE 2178 ALTOONA PA

Exton Square Mall: 245 EXTON SQUARE MALL EXTON PA

Philadelphia City Center: 1300 MARKET ST PHILADELPHIA PA

Wyoming Valley Mall: 59 WYOMING VALLEY MALL WILKES BARRE PA Tennessee Oak Court: 4545 POPLAR AVE MEMPHIS TN Texas Almeda Mall: 100 ALMEDA MALL HOUSTON TX

Fairview: 675 STACY RD FAIRVIEW TX

Shops at Willow Bend: 6209 W PARK BLVD PLANO TX

Southlake Town Square: 321 STATE ST SOUTHLAKE TX

West Bend: 1751 RIVER RUN #101 FORT WORTH TX

Highlands of Flower Mound: 6101 LONG PRAIRIE RD STE 500 FLOWER MOUND TX Virginia Southpark Mall: 170 SOUTHPARK CIR COLONIAL HGHTS VA Washington South Hill Mall: 3500 S MERIDIAN STE 985 PUYALLUP WA

Redmond Furniture: 15340 N.E. 24TH STREET REDMOND WA

Kitsap Mall: 10315 SILVERDALE WAY NW SILVERDALE WA

Boca Raton Furniture: 9339 GLADES ROAD BOCA RATON FL When do the above stores close? Two of the locations have already closed, one in Colorado and one in Florida. Macy’s says the other 64 locations will begin clearance sales by the end of this month. Those sales are expected to run for 8 to 12 weeks, at which point the stores will shutter for good.

The timeline is a little different if the store is a Macy's Backstage or Macy's Furniture Galleries location. Those stores will begin their clearance sales in February and those will run for approximately six weeks after. “Closing any store is never easy, but as part of our Bold New Chapter strategy, we are closing underproductive Macy’s stores to allow us to focus our resources and prioritize investments in our go–forward stores, where customers are already responding positively to better product offerings and elevated service,” Macy’s CEO Tony Spring said in a prepared statement about the closing locations. How is Macy’s stock price reacting? Publishing the list of closing stores seems to have done little to impact Macy’s stock price—most likely because it was already known that Macy’s would be shuttering 150 locations over the coming years.