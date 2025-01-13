Reddit’s ad business is expanding—but it’s still small compared to other platforms

The changes have accelerated Reddit’s sales, with most analysts predicting the company reached $1 billion in 2024 ad revenue. That figure has been elusive for Reddit, which only began meaningfully investing in their ad business in 2018. But it’s also far off from the competition, with companies like LinkedIn, Snapchat, and Pinterest more than doubling their ad load.

Reddit’s advertising innovations

Reddit is on an advertiser courting spree. In their Q3 2024 earnings call, COO Jen Wong pointed specifically to advertising revenue as a point of growth, noting that the company brings on thousands of new advertisers every quarter. She called them “seeds that are planted for the future,” where current smaller investments in Reddit ads beget future, bigger ones. (Reddit declined to comment.)

At CES, Reddit debuted two new products for brands, on top of the litany of other 2024 features meant to sweeten the ad deal. One was a fully integrated, customizable “Ask Me Anything”-type ad. The second was a new Pro Trends tool, where businesses can see rundowns of what’s being talked about on Reddit’s forums. Jeremy Goldman, senior director of client briefings at eMarketer, was most excited about the latter.