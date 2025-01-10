5 GenAI principles for K-12 education

Imagine this: A new technology has arrived, drawing enormous public discussion. Among the questions is how it might be used in schools. Advocates call for its widespread adoption, saying it will revolutionize schooling and motivate students. Others are wary, fearing it will make kids lazy.

The year is 1922; the leading advocate is Thomas Edison, who has a special place in my heart for founding what became General Electric (GE) in my hometown of Schenectady, NY. He promised that his invention, the motion picture, “is destined to revolutionize our educational system”—even replacing textbooks.

A century later, it’s safe to say that Edison’s revolution didn’t play out exactly as he pictured (nor justify his critics’ worst fears), but it surely had profound effects. Movies didn’t replace the written word—nothing can—but they put new tools at teachers’ fingertips. Like waves of technological innovation that followed, movies also presented schools with crucial choices about their responsible use in ways that both benefit and protect students.

Introducing generative AI

And now comes generative AI (GenAI), best recognized as the chatbots that have exploded into popular awareness. Once again, schools will be a place for crucial decisions. Companies like ours—the largest provider of learning solutions to K-12 schools—have a role here, and I believe