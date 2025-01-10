5 GenAI principles for K-12 education

Imagine this: A new technology has arrived, drawing enormous public discussion. Among the questions is how it might be used in schools. Advocates call for its widespread adoption, saying it will revolutionize schooling and motivate students. Others are wary, fearing it will make kids lazy.
The year is 1922; the leading advocate is Thomas Edison, who has a special place in my heart for founding what became General Electric (GE) in my hometown of Schenectady, NY. He promised that his invention, the motion picture, “is destined to revolutionize our educational system”—even replacing textbooks.
A century later, it’s safe to say that Edison’s revolution didn’t play out exactly as he pictured (nor justify his critics’ worst fears), but it surely had profound effects. Movies didn’t replace the written word—nothing can—but they put new tools at teachers’ fingertips. Like waves of technological innovation that followed, movies also presented schools with crucial choices about their responsible use in ways that both benefit and protect students.
Introducing generative AI
And now comes generative AI (GenAI), best recognized as the chatbots that have exploded into popular awareness. Once again, schools will be a place for crucial decisions. Companies like ours—the largest provider of learning solutions to K-12 schools—have a role here, and I believe
we should publicly state principles to keep students and teachers at the center of GenAI development.
Half of educators say they are currently using generative AI, and it is saving them time. Recent studies suggest that teachers spend over 50% of their time on non-teaching tasks—imagine what could be possible if they spent more of that time directly connected to students and teaching.
That idea, I believe, only scratches the surface of AI’s potential benefits. AI tools can enhance teachers’ productivity by helping them plan lessons and activities, convert text into presentations, and create summaries of texts—just to name a few. AI tools can also help enhance students’ literacy learning withpersonalized learning experiences—such as providing teachers with suggested feedback and revision on student writing.