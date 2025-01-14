BY Britton Bloch4 minute read

Underemployment—a situation where employees work in roles that underutilize their skills, education, or potential—can pose significant challenges for any organization.

Beyond the apparent mismatch of talent to task, underemployment can affect critical areas such as employee engagement, learning and development, strategic workforce planning, and your organization’s overall success. However, addressing underemployment can unlock opportunities for growth, innovation, and cross-functional excellence. THE CONSEQUENCES OF UNDEREMPLOYMENT Underemployment can be a significant driver of disengagement, leading to higher absenteeism, lower productivity, and increased turnover. Employees who feel their skills are undervalued or underutilized often lose motivation and connection to their work, resulting in feelings of failure, anxiety, and depression.

Many organizations emphasize conformity over originality, silencing minority opinions and discouraging innovation. Furthermore, belief in “natural talent” rather than potential development can make employees feel undervalued. Employees then may feel stuck in roles that prioritize repetitive tasks over impactful contributions, leading to a sense of underachievement. Conversely, organizations that identify and address underemployment through meaningful work assignments and growth opportunities can foster a sense of purpose and value among employees. Engagement can thrive when employees see their contributions aligning with their skills and career aspirations. To better harness the strengths of your employees and create meaningful contributions, enhance value creation by aligning their work with your business goals and reimagining the flow of tasks and roles. Move beyond traditional role profiles by enabling job crafting and emphasizing personal strengths over conformity.

THE ROLE OF STRETCH ASSIGNMENTS Underemployed employees are a missed opportunity. By utilizing stretch assignments, which are projects or tasks outside of an employee’s usual skill set, you can encourage creative thinking and innovation to navigate unfamiliar challenges. Doing so provides opportunities for your employees to lead projects, collaborate with diverse teams, and take on increased responsibility. These assignments can also help strengthen adaptability and resilience by stretching employees to manage uncertainty and ambiguity. Stretch assignments can not only equip your employees with the skills needed to succeed in competitive job markets, but they can also help foster a culture of adaptability and innovation. Employees who feel engaged through meaningful growth opportunities may also be more likely to remain loyal, driving organizational stability and success.

By intentionally designing challenges that balance immediate business needs with employee development, stretch assignments can become a strategic investment in both individual and organizational success, empowering your team to thrive and drive long-term growth. UNBOXING TALENT Underemployment can lead to siloed expertise, as employees are confined to roles that do not challenge them to work beyond their immediate responsibilities and stifle the development of cross-functional expertise, resulting in limited innovation.

If your employees are continually boxed into their functional area without being given stretch opportunities or outside-scope projects, they can experience functional stagnation or role siloing. It reflects a rigid organizational approach that limits your employees’ exposure, growth, and ability to contribute beyond their designated scope. A lack of cross-functional experience can also hinder future career prospects within and outside your organization. Employees may seek opportunities elsewhere to break free from stagnation and find roles that offer growth and development. Feeling boxed in can lead to frustration, stress, and a sense of helplessness, affecting overall well-being, so ensure you are offering your employees plenty of opportunities for growth outside of their immediate role. FOSTERING ENGAGEMENT THROUGH MEANINGFUL WORK

Employees, particularly millennials, often leave jobs due to a need for clear career progression. Providing internal opportunities can prevent this attrition, and assignments tied to meaningful social causes can further enhance engagement by aligning personal and organizational values. Encouraging your employees to acquire new skills and develop their capabilities can help build a culture of innovation and adaptability, which is critical in today’s dynamic job market. Doing so also reinforces your company’s commitment to both employee development and social responsibility. Immersive experiences also enable employees to acquire expertise faster than through routine tasks. Completing challenging assignments can help increase self-efficacy, motivating employees to tackle more significant challenges. As a leader, ensure you understand the skills and aspirations of your team members and tailor assignments appropriately.

STRATEGIC WORKFORCE PLANNING Underemployment also signals inefficiencies in workforce planning. It suggests a misalignment between job design and employee skill sets or gaps in understanding employee potential. These inefficiencies can lead to higher costs, redundancy in roles, and stagnation in innovation. A strategic workforce planning approach, including skills audits and real-time analytics, can uncover hidden talent and align your employees to roles where they can contribute more effectively. Reshaping your workforce based on employee capabilities rather than rigid job descriptions can help ensure talent is optimally deployed.

Underemployed employees are prime candidates for upskilling and reskilling initiatives to close skills gaps and address feelings of stagnation that often accompany underemployment. Organizations prioritizing these opportunities can build an adaptable, future-ready workforce while demonstrating commitment to employee growth. HORIZONTAL GROWTH Encouraging horizontal growth—through cross-departmental projects, rotations, or collaborations—can also help your underemployed employees gain diverse experiences, offer teams fresh perspectives, and contribute to broader organizational goals.

Horizontal working emphasizes collaboration across departments and functions. Facilitating horizontal movement within your organization can allow underemployed employees to build relationships, learn from peers, and develop a broader understanding of your organizational goals to benefit individual employees and drive synergy and alignment across teams. Foster initiatives like cross-departmental teams, rotations, or shared projects to break silos. Tailor plans to align your employees’ growth aspirations with organizational goals—and reward employees who seek growth opportunities, even within the constraints of their current role. Also, be sure to encourage managers to see potential in their team members and actively advocate for their development. Leaders should resist the urge to provide all answers and instead create an environment of inquiry and experimentation. TRANSFORMING UNDEREMPLOYMENT INTO OPPORTUNITY