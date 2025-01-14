BY Julie Turpin3 minute read

Employee resource groups (ERGs), or what my organization refers to as teammate resource groups (TRGs), are a staple strategic way for businesses to prioritize diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). While their roots are in inclusion, ERGs can also evolve into powerful business programs.

If your ERGs are still viewed solely as an inclusion tool, you’re missing a critical talent development and growth opportunity. With almost a quarter of employees actively participating in these groups when offered, they can be a channel for leadership development, innovation, and employee engagement—if you engage them properly. BUILDING A STRONGER LEADERSHIP PIPELINE ERGs can be a powerful tool for cultivating future leaders while fostering a diverse and inclusive leadership pipeline. By offering hands-on leadership opportunities beyond traditional roles, ERGs enable participants to develop critical skills that accelerate their career progression.

Even though these responsibilities are in addition to their regular jobs and often come without financial compensation, the skills they develop can also be invaluable to their career progression. By building strong ERG programs, organizations build future leaders through: Access To Decision Makers: ERG leaders engage with senior executives and business leaders to gain exposure to broader strategies and deepen their understanding of organizational goals.

ERG leaders engage with senior executives and business leaders to gain exposure to broader strategies and deepen their understanding of organizational goals. Skill Development: Leading an ERG offers experience in navigating challenges, managing diverse perspectives, and driving initiatives forward.

Leading an ERG offers experience in navigating challenges, managing diverse perspectives, and driving initiatives forward. Expand Professional Networks: ERG leadership provides the unique chance to collaborate across departments and divisions, allowing for network building that spans entire organizations.

ERG leadership provides the unique chance to collaborate across departments and divisions, allowing for network building that spans entire organizations. Budgeting, Resource Management, And Negotiation Skills: ERGs often have limited resources, so leaders must learn to budget and use funds responsibly.

ERGs often have limited resources, so leaders must learn to budget and use funds responsibly. Compassion/Empathy: Leading an ERG requires leaders to develop a deeper understanding of others’ experiences, which makes them more compassionate and effective in leadership roles.

Leading an ERG requires leaders to develop a deeper understanding of others’ experiences, which makes them more compassionate and effective in leadership roles. Public Speaking: As the face of the ERG, leaders are often called upon to speak at company meetings and events, or to the executive team. This exposure helps sharpen their public speaking skills and boosts their confidence in leadership situations.

As the face of the ERG, leaders are often called upon to speak at company meetings and events, or to the executive team. This exposure helps sharpen their public speaking skills and boosts their confidence in leadership situations. Responsibility For Planning And Execution: ERG leaders are responsible for setting objectives, developing plans, and executing initiatives that align with business goals. This experience teaches them how to build and manage strategic business plans. BEST PRACTICES FOR ERG SUCCESS

When ERGs operate within a structured framework, they are more likely to align with the broader business strategy, maximize their potential, and create a lasting impact on both the people they serve and the organization. This approach ensures that ERG goals are not just aspirational but tangible, with measurable outcomes that directly contribute to individual growth and organizational success. Whether your company is launching ERGs or seeking to enhance existing ones, these four best practices can establish the structure and accountability needed for success: 1. Define Criteria For New ERGs

Each group should follow a set list of qualifications and standards to exist within and represent the organization. It should have a leadership team responsible for guiding the group and ensuring its efforts align with business objectives, including key performance metrics such as meetings per year or number of activities sponsored. 2. Establish Clear Leadership Roles And Rotation Practices Appoint leaders within the group—such as communications, project management, and membership leaders—to ensure focus while creating the developmental opportunity that contributes to a robust organizational leadership pipeline. To keep the pipeline growing and provide fresh perspectives, establish a clear rotation process where key leaders rotate every two years or so.

3. Set A Clear Budget And Rules Of Engagement One of the most effective ways to demonstrate the seriousness of an ERG is by providing them with a budget and clearly defined rules for operation. The dedicated budget (which is neither too small to be ineffective nor too large to be wasteful) allows the group to plan and execute meaningful activities. 4. Track And Measure Progress