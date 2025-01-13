BY Brian McHale3 minute read

In my previous column, “Building trust through authenticity: A fresh approach to client relationships in advertising,” I explored how trust serves as the cornerstone of successful agency-client partnerships. But trust doesn’t exist in a vacuum, it’s built through actionable practices.

Two of those practices are transparency and open communication. These aren’t just feel-good ideals; they’re practical strategies that improve collaboration, prevent misunderstandings, and deliver better outcomes for all parties. TRANSPARENCY: SETTING THE STAGE FOR SUCCESS Transparency is about more than being honest when problems arise. It’s a proactive commitment to ensuring everyone involved has a clear understanding of expectations, limitations, and goals. This begins with the very first client conversation.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Take, for example, an agency pitching a cross-platform digital marketing campaign. The creative vision might be bold and exciting, but it’s equally critical to address potential challenges, such as resource availability or data limitations, upfront. A client who knows what to expect and why is far more likely to view the agency as a partner committed to their success, versus as a “vendor” trying to secure a deal. Addressing these challenges often leads to new solutions. For example, if a client is experiencing tech stack issues that could be a roadblock to the desired return on investment (ROI) for a campaign, understanding these issues early in the process allows for proposing cost-effective solutions to increase the measurability of a digital campaign. Solutions like this show your value as a partner, rather than a vendor. Transparency also plays a vital role during the execution phase. Agencies that regularly update clients on progress, openly share data and insights, and are candid about potential roadblocks or timeline shifts foster an environment of collaboration. This openness doesn’t just avoid misunderstandings—it strengthens the client’s confidence that the agency has their best interests in mind.

OPEN COMMUNICATION: BRIDGING GAPS AND BUILDING COLLABORATION While transparency is about providing clarity, open communication ensures that clarity is shared in both directions. It creates a feedback loop where clients and agencies feel comfortable discussing ideas, concerns, and adjustments. Open communication is particularly critical during project planning and execution. Agencies that actively seek client input and engage in ongoing dialogue demonstrate a commitment to partnership. Rather than presenting a final creative concept as a finished product, for example, inviting client feedback at key stages helps ensure the work aligns with their vision while fostering a sense of shared ownership.

advertisement

Similarly, when challenges arise, open lines of communication transform potential conflicts into opportunities for collaboration. Imagine a scenario where production costs unexpectedly increase midway through a campaign. Agencies that promptly communicate the issue and involve the client in discussions about alternative solutions are far more likely to maintain goodwill than those who try to resolve it in isolation or wait until the end to spring it on their client. My experience tells me clients don’t like surprises. PROACTIVE TRANSPARENCY PREVENTS PROBLEMS BEFORE THEY START One of the greatest benefits of transparency and open communication is the ability to prevent misunderstandings before they escalate. Misaligned expectations often lead to dissatisfaction, but these can often be avoided with candid conversations early in the process, and along the way, as necessary.

For instance, clearly defining the scope of a project during the proposal stage ensures everyone understands what’s included and what isn’t. Similarly, being upfront about the agency’s capabilities and areas of expertise, including limitations, sets realistic expectations. Agencies that recommend external specialists for tasks outside their core competencies show they prioritize the client’s goals over their own egos, earning respect and loyalty in the process. THE LONG-TERM VALUE OF CLEAR COMMUNICATION Transparency and open communication aren’t just beneficial in the short term, they lay the groundwork for enduring partnerships. Agencies that prioritize these practices foster a collaborative culture where clients feel supported and understood.