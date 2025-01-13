BY Ray Titus3 minute read

I’ve always believed in the power of the annual review to motivate and direct the people I lead. Everyone needs to know how they’re progressing toward their goals and whether they’re doing the job that’s expected; even if they have a good inner sense of this, they still need to have their progress confirmed and validated.

However, a lot has changed when it comes to annual reviews, starting with the word “annual.” THE NEW REVIEW To be effective, a review can’t happen just once a year. Why should employees wait a whole year to get feedback? At my company, if they’re on the right track, we want employees to know it, so they’ll keep succeeding. And we’re certainly not going to watch them stumble and spring the bad news on them at the end of the year. We’re in business to succeed, not to catch people making mistakes and punish them for it.

Instead, like halftime in a basketball or football game, we gather halfway through the year to evaluate their progress and give them a chance to change the game plan if needed. It’s a one-page summary that’s toned down from the formality of the annual review and just hits the highlights. We are always tweaking and improving what’s on the form and how we go through it with our employees. Besides being more frequent, the review cannot be a one-sided list of directions from the manager to the employee. It must be a two-way discussion leading to an agreement about the next steps to success. Both sides come in with their opinions and suggestions, and they should be prepared to be flexible and change their list if need be. CONSTRUCTIVE CRITIQUES

There is nothing off-limits in our reviews, except perhaps giving or taking criticism personally. Any constructive comment or concern is welcome. But the word “review” doesn’t mean “raise” to us, and we make that clear in the beginning. When the manager reviews the employee’s performance, we believe in taking the “sandwich” approach, building the comments in a layered fashion that begins and ends positively. Start the session with a slice of “bread” that says something positive, like, “You’ve really worked hard this year.” Follow that with the “meat” of the review—a constructive critique of the employee’s progress. Finish with another positive slice of “bread” that offers encouragement, like, “I’m looking forward to seeing you complete that project successfully.” Be supportive and encouraging, but don’t sugar-coat anything. This is not an ice cream sandwich! At the same time, don’t make it a litany of the employee’s failures and mistakes. You want the employee to leave feeling that success is possible.

If the employee disagrees with anything you say, explain why you feel this way and hear the employee out. Maybe you’re wrong and they are right. IMPACTFUL FEEDBACK Some managers approach reviews like they’re just another chore that has to be checked off the list and has no real impact. I initiate two to three reviews a year which have great impacts, getting us on the same page or addressing a needed initiative. The worst review I gave led me to let that employee go after it was clear they weren’t going to do what was required to be successful. It wasn’t easy, but it was a decision that had to be made in the best interests of the company and the employee.