People don’t leave a job, the adage goes, they leave their managers.

New research from my company, BetterUp, gives us some insight into why this is so. Managers wield an outsized influence on their direct reports’ well-being, and happy managers tend to have happy and high-performing direct reports. People with flourishing managers (versus languishing managers) experience 15% less burnout, and they are 40% less likely to report feeling a high level of pressure at work. Of course, low-performing direct reports might make their managers miserable; managers understandably feel stressed when someone is struggling on their team. But research points more firmly in the other direction—to managers’ influence on their teams’ well-being. For example, one large international survey found that managers have a greater impact on their direct reports’ mental health than their doctors and therapists. Work tends to be central in people’s lives; it makes sense that the people who wield the most power and influence over our work lives have a significant impact on our well-being.

According to BetterUp research, people with flourishing managers: Feel more empowered and satisfied with their jobs—and committed to their organizations

Demonstrate greater cognitive agility, team agility, and team innovation

Are more productive and higher performing, reporting both higher individual and team performance This makes intuitive sense, and is also backed up by other research. Clearly, our happiness as managers matters a lot, and this is linked to our direct reports’ performance. Here are three counterintuitive ways to drive performance on your team by focusing on your own well-being.

1. GET LESS SLEEP If you spend a lot of time in bed awake with an active mind, you aren’t alone. Many high achievers spend a good portion of the night ruminating on the problems they need to solve the following day, or anxious about the fact that they aren’t sleeping—i.e., suffering from insomnia. The misery of this can spill over to our direct reports, stressing them out and hamstringing their performance. If this sounds like you, try compressing your sleep schedule. “The more time you spend in bed not sleeping,” writes clinical psychologist and sleep coach Nick Wignall, “the more likely your brain is to associate your bed with worry, anxiety and frustration, all of which produce more arousal and make sleep less likely.”

The solution is to intentionally spend less time in bed. This “increases your body’s natural and powerful drive to sleep,” explains Wignall, making you sleepier when you get into bed and therefore more likely to fall asleep and stay asleep. This retrains your brain to associate your bed with sleep rather than an active mind. Wignall recommends going to bed later and waking up earlier so that you are only in bed for a maximum of six hours. This will make you more tired than usual in the short term. After a week or two of this, your sleep quality will dramatically improve. Once you consistently sleep well for six hours, increase your time in bed by half an hour every week or two until you no longer feel sleep-deprived during the day. The goal, of course, is to improve your sleep quality in the long run, as extensive research demonstrates this is essential to our health and happiness.

2. SACRIFICE PLEASURE FOR PURPOSE Having and nurturing a strong sense of purpose is critical for our flourishing, but sometimes we unintentionally block purpose when we pursue pleasure. Purpose and happiness typically overlap: Only a tiny percentage of people experience one without the other. But it’s fascinating when researchers peer into the lives of unhappy people who have meaning and happy people who lack purpose.

Psychologist Roy Baumeister and his colleagues famously showed that when people’s lives are filled with happiness, but are low in purpose and meaning, they are often shallow, self-absorbed, and selfish—and their happiness tends to be fleeting. By contrast, when researchers look at unhappy people leading meaningful lives, they observe that often difficult things have happened to them. Unhappy but fulfilled people tend to do a lot of deep thinking. They spend time reflecting on their challenges, and that reflection generates rich rewards: Unhappiness doesn’t usually last in the presence of meaning. Purpose can be unpleasant. It can require making hard choices, having difficult conversations, and putting others before ourselves. Being unwilling to endure this difficulty or discomfort in the short term can keep us from finding purpose in the long run.

Fortunately, happiness tends to follow purpose. Purposeful activities generate positive emotions and deepen social connections, both of which increase our well-being. 3. JUST DANCE Stunning new research—a large meta-analysis of 218 studies with 14,170 participants—shows that dancing is the most effective way to decrease depressive symptoms and improve our happiness, followed by walking or jogging, cognitive behavioral therapy, and yoga. All of these activities are more effective than SSRIs (selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors), the most common prescription anti-depressant medications.