BY Jiri Hradil4 minute read

Google recently released its Cybersecurity Forecast 2025, highlighting top security threats for businesses in 2025. To no one’s surprise, artificial intelligence (AI) was named as one of the biggest threats to security. AI is everywhere, and it’s causing businesses to reimagine how they tackle security within their organizations.

One of the most important things you can do as a business owner in 2025 is to be aware of threats and adapt as quickly as possible. Staying vigilant, especially when it comes to cybersecurity, is crucial for any business. While it may seem unnecessary, it’s important to inform employees on a consistent basis of potential scams and share specific steps on how to navigate and report if they do spot a scam. In addition to continuously sharing information on new scams, ensuring best practices for online security is the first step. If you don’t already have two-factor authentication set up for your employees, stop reading this article and go do that now. Done? Welcome back!

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

The most important thing to remember when it comes to security is that it’s tied to the two “A’s” when verifying a user’s identity: authentication and authorization. Authentication is verifying that the person is who they are claiming to be, and authorization is the access that person has for any action in the system. Authentication is absolutely necessary before you can move to authorization, and both are needed to establish a secure interaction every time. Using Invoice Home as an example, authentication confirms that you are the account owner and authorization determines which actions you can take within your account. Authentication and authorization are of the utmost importance to your online security, but balancing these two and ensuring they are robust yet simple for the end user can be a challenge.

CREATING A HOLISTIC SECURITY STRATEGY My biggest piece of advice for businesses when creating a holistic security strategy is balance; ensure you address both technical systems security and human-related vulnerabilities like social engineering. Security is highly complex and is constantly evolving in response to potential threats and vulnerabilities. There are a variety of factors that play a critical role in your strategy, including your people, software, hardware, vendors, and third-party providers; the list goes on and on.

You can have a great system, but the people on your team must also understand and take the necessary precautions, which is why it’s important to train them frequently on best practices. Even something as simple as an employee leaving their laptop briefly unattended and unlocked while someone delivers something to the office can pose a potential security risk. You must also carefully select partners. Even if you have top-notch security where all data is encrypted, you may have an external partner you send data to that doesn’t implement the same level of security standards. As a result, you run the risk of that data being compromised. Remember: Your security is only as strong as the weakest part of the chain.

advertisement

LEVERAGING TECHNOLOGY FOR BETTER SECURITY Both AI and machine learning will continue to improve security when it comes to their ability to successfully identify patterns and filter out potential threats. Take email security for example: Machine learning is capable of filtering phishing and other online scams by discovering patterns in email content. However, there is one important thing to remember when implementing any sort of technology: Do not eliminate the human element. Although utilizing technology can help reduce the manpower necessary to uncover potential threats, you still need human oversight and intervention to ensure your business stays on track. Issac Asimov’s Three Laws of Robotics remind us of this:

A robot may not injure a human or, through inaction, allow a human to come to harm.

A robot must obey orders given to it by a human, except when such orders would conflict with the First Law.

A robot must protect its own existence, as long as such protection does not conflict with the First or Second Law. Although rooted in science fiction, these three laws display the importance of humans and technology working together, not replacing each other. LOOKING AHEAD If I could have one wish for 2025 to improve security for information systems in general, it would be authentication.

One of the biggest headaches is still the same as it has been in recent years, which is the authentication of users. Big companies like Google do their best to secure and simplify this process as much as they can by providing secure sign-in tokens and passkeys. My wish is for a more generic solution that all businesses can implement. A simple platform that allows businesses to employ a secure mechanism compatible with any web or mobile app with the same interface. Ultimately, the goal is to not bother users with any authentication at all, but you must still verify their identity. For example, this could be accomplished if once a user signs into their device (perhaps through facial recognition), then their device automatically signs them into everything without the need for passwords. The authentication then becomes secondary, albeit crucial.