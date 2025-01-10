DoorDash is expanding its portable benefits program to Georgia this year (exclusive)

Dashers (which is what DoorDash calls its gig workers) who earn at least $1,000 in the first quarter of 2025, excluding tips, will be eligible to open a portable benefits savings account in April. From January to July 2025, DoorDash will make deposits equal to 4% of their pre-tip earnings monthly. (The payments will start in April, but they will retroactively apply for the first three months of the year.) Workers can add their own funds to the account, and have the ability to access it whenever they need.

Those savings can then be used for things like health, dental, and vision insurance and paid time off. DoorDash first introduced its portable benefits savings program in Pennsylvania last April.

“We’ve long believed that people who earn with DoorDash shouldn’t have to choose between the flexibility that draws them to this kind of work and having access to benefits that can support themselves and their family,” DoorDash CEO Tony Xu said in a statement.