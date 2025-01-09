PowerSchool data breach: Hackers steal student Social Security numbers, grades, and medical information from edtech giant

PowerSchool, a leading education technology firm, said the company was the target of a data security breach in late December, in which hackers stole sensitive data including Social Security numbers, grades, and medical information affecting both students and teachers, according to TechCrunch .

PowerSchool is the largest provider of cloud-based education software for K-12 education in the country, used by more than 16,000 customers to support more than 50 million students in the U.S.

The California-based edtech giant also said the personal information of parents and guardians, including names, phone numbers, and email addresses, was potentially compromised in some school districts.

“As soon as we learned of the incident, we immediately engaged our cybersecurity response protocols and mobilized a cross-functional response team, including senior leadership and third-party cybersecurity experts,” a PowerSchool spokesperson told Fast Company. “PowerSchool is not experiencing, nor expects to experience, any operational disruption and continues to provide services as normal to our customers.”