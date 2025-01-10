Dunkin’ does deodorant, Enron is back (sort of), and Honda reveals new EV prototypes

BY Grace Snelling3 minute read

This week in branding news, Enron (yes, that Enron) staged its 2025 return, Dunkin’ and Native introduced a donut-inspired deodorant, and Honda’s new EVs turned heads. Here’s everything you need to know.

The Enron . . . egg? [Screenshot: Enron] The news: The company behind one of the most memorable corporate scandals of the 21st century is back, and its first new product is a home nuclear reactor shaped like an egg. Big picture: If that last sentence gave you pause, your instincts are good—because Enron’s recent return is basically a giant prank. The company dissolved permanently in 2001 after evidence of its large-scale fraud came to light (and several top execs went to jail), but its trademark was purchased in 2020 for $275 by The College Company, run by 28-year-old Connor Gaydos—who, alongside fellow creator Peter McIndoe, was behind the now-infamous “Birds Aren’t Real” campaign, a multifaceted piece of performance art, the gist of which was that the U.S. government had replaced all real birds with tiny spy drones. The project was meant to demonstrate the power of conspiracies, through a clearly satirical lens. Why it matters: Now Gaydos and McIndoe are puppeteering the defunct Enron brand to stage a massive parody of Big Tech—with a particular focus on the phenomenon of tech CEO jargon and overblown product promises. In a recent Meta-esque conference, Gaydos revealed Enron’s new “product”: “The world’s first micronuclear reactor for residential suburban use.” One commenter on the Instagram post replied, “But can it make a decent omelette?” Hopefully the user reviews will enlighten us.

Subscribe to the Design newsletter. The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Fresh as a donut [Photo: Native] The news: Dunkin’ has been on a weird marketing kick lately, from its horny Halloween donut offering to its innuendo-laden campaign with Sabrina Carpenter. This month, the company is branching out further into the world of wacky food-based collabs by hooking up with Native. Big picture: The result is not a confection but rather a series of sickly sweet, donut-inspired body care products. Now you can shampoo your hair with the scent of strawberry frosting, scrub down with some blueberry cobbler body wash, and get your friends asking, “Is that a donut in your armpit?” with the new Boston Kreme deodorant. Why it matters: This isn’t Native’s first food-centric product launch. The body care brand has also introduced limited lines with Girl Scouts and, more recently, Jarritos. Unfortunately, this trend isn’t isolated to Native, either, lest we forget the equally off-putting Crumbl Cookies x Dove product line. We’re calling for a moratorium on all food-scented body washes before Kraft Heinz gets any ideas.

Honda’s new vision [Photo: Honda] The news: Honda just revealed two new “0 Series” EV prototypes at CES, and they encapsulate many of the design trends that automakers are currently using to distinguish their electric vehicles. Big picture: The Honda 0 Saloon sedan and 0 SUV are still prototypes, meaning their designs haven’t been finalized, but both models are expected to launch in North America by 2026. Also at CES, Honda announced a new vehicle operating system called Asimo OS, which will come in the 0 Series vehicles and include an option for hands-free driving. [Photo: Honda] Why it matters: Honda’s motto for its 0 series EVs is “thin, light, and wise”—which all adds up with how other automakers have been positioning their new EVs. As companies like Volkswagen and Jaguar have shifted their focus to electric vehicles, their branding has become both “thin” and “light,” opting for minimal, lowercase logos over a louder look. As for the cars themselves, there are some pretty interesting comparisons to be drawn between Jaguar’s controversial Type 00 and Honda’s 0 Series prototypes, including sharp, angled lines on the front hood, low-to-the-ground profiles, and interiors that are clearly inspired by futuristic aesthetics.