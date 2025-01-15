Fast company logo
In his research, author and Columbia Business School professor Adam Galinsky found three core traits that all inspiring leaders have.

3 universal traits of inspiring leaders

[Source Photo: Freerange]

BY Stephanie Vozza3 minute read

If you’ve been in the workplace for a while, you’ve probably had great bosses and not-so-great bosses. Maybe you even had one who was toxic. While sometimes it’s simply a matter of personality fit, it’s also true that some people can be universally frustrating to work for—while others motivate and lift up everyone around them. 

“Inspiring characteristics and infuriating characteristics tend to be the mirror images of each other,” says Adam Galinsky, author of Inspire: The Universal Path for Leading Yourself and Others and professor of leadership and ethics at Columbia Business School. “For example, an inspiring leader is generous, but an infuriating leader is selfish. An inspiring leader is courageous, and an infuriating leader is cowardly. It’s so universal that it’s hardwired into the human mind.”

In his research on leadership, Galinsky asked people to talk about their best and worst bosses. He took the characteristics that people mentioned and reduced them into three core traits that all inspiring leaders have. 

They’re Visionaries 

Being a visionary is how you see and talk about the world. Galinsky says there are three core elements that make up what it means to be visionary. The first is having a big picture, optimistic, meaningful vision of the future. “You can see a better world,” says Galinsky.

