6 years ago, Elon Musk offered help during wildfires. This time he blamed DEI

When a devastating wildfire hit California in November 2018, a powerful CEO went on Twitter to ask how his company could help . That CEO’s name was Elon Musk.

What a difference six years can make. The contrast between Musk’s 2018 tweet and his response to the infernos currently raging through Southern California is stark. This time, he has mostly used his platform throughout the disaster to attack some familiar targets—Democratic politicians, deregulation, and, incredibly, DEI.

The pronounced change in Musk’s online behavior during a crisis reflects a broader evolution, though. Once considered an environmental crusader for making electric cars seem cool, the Tesla CEO now mocks the very idea that climate change could play a major role in historical California wildfires arriving in the middle of winter.

The scope of the fires’ damage is, so far, enormous. As the New York Times reports, the Palisades and Eaton fires are already the two most destructive ever to hit Los Angeles. The blazes have killed at least five people as of this writing, and forced tens of thousands to evacuate, while burning up more than 27,000 acres and 2,000 structures.