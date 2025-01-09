6 years ago, Elon Musk offered help during wildfires. This time he blamed DEI

When a devastating wildfire hit California in November 2018, a powerful CEO went on Twitter to ask how his company could help. That CEO’s name was Elon Musk.
What a difference six years can make. The contrast between Musk’s 2018 tweet and his response to the infernos currently raging through Southern California is stark. This time, he has mostly used his platform throughout the disaster to attack some familiar targets—Democratic politicians, deregulation, and, incredibly, DEI.
The pronounced change in Musk’s online behavior during a crisis reflects a broader evolution, though. Once considered an environmental crusader for making electric cars seem cool, the Tesla CEO now mocks the very idea that climate change could play a major role in historical California wildfires arriving in the middle of winter.
The scope of the fires’ damage is, so far, enormous. As the New York Times reports, the Palisades and Eaton fires are already the two most destructive ever to hit Los Angeles. The blazes have killed at least five people as of this writing, and forced tens of thousands to evacuate, while burning up more than 27,000 acres and 2,000 structures.
According to scientists, climate change is playing a role by “altering rainfall patterns and making droughts both more likely and more intense.” What reportedly created the conditions for the fires’ rapid spread is Southern California’s unusual dryness during 2024, with only .29 inches of rain since last May, along with hurricane-force Santa Ana winds that reached speeds of more than 75 mph. Extreme dryness makes fires more likely to spark, and robust winds help them spread easier. Complicating matters, the howling winds on Tuesday forced the Los Angeles Fire Department to ground the aircraft they typically use for aerial firefighting.
All of these factors help explain how a flurry of wildfires could rage out of control during what is typically California’s rainy season. Musk, however, had some alternate theories about what caused so much destruction.
He went on a retweeting blitz, cosigning wild accusations about various Democrats and conspiracy theories about California’s water reserves. Particularly alarming was Musk’s focus on DEI, suggesting that the L.A. fire department’s “racial equity plan” contributed to the devastation. Firefighters working hard to put out powerful blazes were faced with racial hostility flowing in their direction from some of Musk’s 211.7 million followers on X.