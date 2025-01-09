Sony PlayStation is adding smell—yes, you read that right—to its games

Sony has unveiled a new gaming system that could allow PlayStation players to sniff their way through games like The Last of Us.

Unveiled at CES 2025, the Future Immersive Entertainment Concept (FIEC) features a huge, room-size setup designed to push the boundaries of immersive gaming. A trailer for the concept shows a giant cube built from high-definition LED screens that enables players to step directly into their favorite games (unfortunately, this isn’t something you’ll be setting up in your living room anytime soon).

In the trailer, players experience the postapocalyptic world of The Last of Us with enhanced audio and the addition of smell-o-vision, delivering a “completely new experience.” “One of the pillars of Sony’s creative entertainment vision is the idea of narrative everywhere, where stories from Sony are transformed across new and exciting mediums,” explains the video. “This Future Immersive Entertainment Concept aims to explore these possibilities. This proof-of-concept project combines the latest location-based technologies, Sony Crystal LED panels, engaging audio, haptics, scent, and atmospherics to fully immerse you into the world of the story.”

While the infected world of The Last of Us may seem an odd choice to demonstrate what the FIEC can do, players could shoot clickers as they appeared around them and get a whiff of the game’s grim postapocalyptic world. “I think I speak for everyone when I say nobody asked for this,” one skeptical fan responded to the announcement. “Can’t think of a single game that will enhance my experience by smelling it,” a second X user added, unimpressed.