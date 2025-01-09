Watch Duty overtakes ChatGPT in the App Store as California wildfires spread

As devastating fires continue to rage in the Southern California area, an app that tracks wildfires with live maps and alerts has become the No. 1 free app in Apple’s App Store.

Watch Duty, launched in 2021 and used by firefighters and first responders across the western United States, surpassed the ChatGPT app, Lemon8, and Threads for the top spot as of Wednesday morning. Across social media, concerned citizens and Los Angeles residents encouraged others to download the free app for updates about nearby wildfires and firefighting efforts. One X user posted, “In 24 hours, I went from never having heard of Watch Duty to checking the app religiously.”

The app, which is run by the Santa Rosa–based nonprofit Sherwood Forestry Service, has already added 600,000 new users in just the last 24 hours according to CEO John Mills. Watch Duty is powered by a team of volunteers and staff, including active and retired firefighters, dispatchers, and veteran storm watchers. The team uses automated alerts sent to its Slack platform whenever a 911 call is made regarding a fire. They actively monitor fire-related developments by listening to radio scanners, reviewing wildlife cameras and satellite data, and tracking official updates from law enforcement, fire services, and other public sources.

The app’s interface uses a color-coded system: dark red for active fires or burned areas, light red for mandatory evacuations, and yellow for evacuation warnings, signaling users to prepare for potential orders. However, it’s important to remember the app is not a replacement for official information.