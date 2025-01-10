1.5 degrees of warming has always been a red line for climate. We just passed it

This week, multiple wildfires have burned more than 33,000 acres across Los Angeles, fueled by a rare set of perfectly terrible conditions, including a midwinter drought.

On the other side of the country, freezing temperatures are blanketing states as part of a polar vortex disruption that, somewhat paradoxically, is more frequent in a warming world.

Simultaneously, Saudi Arabia has seen unprecedented flooding, and Australia is in the throes of a heat wave that is worsening bushfires. Amid all that destruction, scientists just confirmed that 2024 was the first year that global temperature averages exceeded 1.5 degrees Celsius of warming since the preindustrial era.

2024 saw its own share of climate disasters, from monsoon flooding in the Philippines to devastating hurricanes that hit North Carolina and Florida to record-breaking heat and wildfires in Canada. In the U.S. alone, the Federal Emergency Management Agency declared an unprecedented 179 disasters in 2024, equivalent to one every two days.