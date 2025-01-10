Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

The world just blew past a key climate threshold. Still, experts say, it’s not a reason to give up on climate action.

1.5 degrees of warming has always been a red line for climate. We just passed it

A resident surveys floodwater in the township of Rochester, Australia, in January 2024. [Photo: Diego Fedele/Getty Images]

BY Kristin Toussaint3 minute read

This week, multiple wildfires have burned more than 33,000 acres across Los Angeles, fueled by a rare set of perfectly terrible conditions, including a midwinter drought.

On the other side of the country, freezing temperatures are blanketing states as part of a polar vortex disruption that, somewhat paradoxically, is more frequent in a warming world.

Simultaneously, Saudi Arabia has seen unprecedented flooding, and Australia is in the throes of a heat wave that is worsening bushfires. Amid all that destruction, scientists just confirmed that 2024 was the first year that global temperature averages exceeded 1.5 degrees Celsius of warming since the preindustrial era. 

2024 saw its own share of climate disasters, from monsoon flooding in the Philippines to devastating hurricanes that hit North Carolina and Florida to record-breaking heat and wildfires in Canada. In the U.S. alone, the Federal Emergency Management Agency declared an unprecedented 179 disasters in 2024, equivalent to one every two days. 

Compass Newsletter logo
Subscribe to the Compass newsletter.Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily
Privacy Policy

|

Fast Company Newsletters
advertisement

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Kristin Toussaint is a staff editor for Fast Company’s Impact section, where she covers climate change, labor, shareholder capitalism, and all sorts of innovations meant to improve the world.. On the topic of climate change, she has explained terms including cloud brightening, plastic credits, and renewable natural gas, and told the story of climate solutions, like how Maine got more than 100,000 residents to install heat pumps More

Explore Topics