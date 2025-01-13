It’s time to stop making dumb AI wearables

Okay, technobros. I’ve had enough with your wearable AI devices already. When new product trailers can double as a Black Mirror remake of American Psycho, you know it’s gone too far.

I get you are just trying to Elizabeth Holmes your way into the checkbooks of investors desperate to cash in big whenever the Next Big Thing goes public. I totally get you, trust me. But no matter how much you practice your pretend keynote while wearing Steve Jobs cosplay pajamas, your glorified AI junk will never be the iPhone heir you think it is.

I’m talking about your Friend AI, Limitless, and Omi AI pendants. Your Bee AI and NotePin wristbands. Even the Humane AI pin and that Rabbit AI screen-camera brick. These are the past and future devices of a debacle of AI wearables that has already happened. None of your horses will be winning the Silicon Valley Derby, my dear Victor Lustig apprentices. In your head they were awesome, yes, but your devices won’t even sell in a scrapyard.

Humane launched its pin in early 2024 after raising approximately $230 million from investors. It had wanted to sell 100,000 units within the year, but only sold 10,000 (of these, around 30% were returned). You don’t need their pin to do the math. Rabbit’s launch was not as embarrassing, but it was still bad. It sold a estimated 50,000 units at $199 a pop, which resulted in almost $10 million in sales vs $64.7 million in investment.