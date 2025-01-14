How David Beckham plans to win the $152 billion supplements business

At the ripe ol’ age of 49, David Beckham is a picture of health. Freakishly, really. For a guy who retired from professional soccer in 2013, Beckham looks like he could pull on an Inter Miami shirt and hit the pitch for the MLS club he cofounded in 2018, instead of sitting up in the owner’s suite.

Beckham is also deeply involved in brand work, arguably as much as he ever was during his playing career. He managed to sneak a Stella Artois ad into his appearance on Hot Ones in August, and launched a new signature Adidas soccer boot in November.

Now the man they call Goldenballs is taking his brand name to a new frontier—your daily health routine. Back in late November, global diagnostics and genetic testing company Prenetics announced a new partnership with Beckham on a new health and wellness brand called IM8. The new brand has two products: a daily supplements powder, and a supplement capsule for longevity.

“I wanted to create something that is a one stop shop, one product that actually does it all,” Beckham tells Fast Company. “And I think that’s what we’ve created, and that’s exciting. I really hope that the personal touch and involvement that I bring to this, against the backdrop of all the latest scientific research by leading experts, really does set us apart.”